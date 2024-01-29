KnowBe4 Recognized as a Category Leader by Channel Program

We are honored to receive this recognition by our channel partners and MSPs. -Stu Sjouwerman Post this

"We are honored to receive this recognition by our channel partners and MSPs. It is a testament to our team's dedication to empowering organizations with the tools and knowledge they need to combat cyber threats. Together, we are forging a safer digital landscape for organizations everywhere," Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4.

KnowBe4's achievement underscores its pivotal role in shaping strong security cultures within organizations globally, ensuring that caution against cyber risks remains a top priority.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

