KnowBe4 Recognized in Newsweek's List of the Top Most Loved Workplaces® 2024 for Young Professionals and Other Categories

"We honor these youth-centric workplaces – a testament to the leaders who are cultivating a future of work that attracts, develops, and retains top young talent," said Louis Carter, CEO and Founder of Most Loved Workplace. "These outstanding organizations are not only setting the standard for supporting young professionals but also raising the bar for workplaces everywhere. They serve as a model, demonstrating that when young professionals are valued, challenged, and provided with opportunities for growth, they become the driving force for innovation and success."

"This recognition across multiple categories, including for Young Professionals and LGBTQ+, reflects our holistic approach to creating an inclusive workplace," said Ani Banerjee, chief human resources officer at KnowBe4. "Our focus on creating a dynamic and supportive work environment for young professionals is not just about attracting talent – it's about building the future of our industry. We're proud to offer a workplace where young minds can contribute meaningfully and shape the future of cybersecurity."

KnowBe4 was also listed as a winner in Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2024 for the third consecutive year.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the global media organization that has earned audience time and trust for more than 90 years. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership development center, think tank, product development incubator, solutions provider, peer network, research institute and online learning portal with more than 10,000 corporate and individual learning members around the world. BPI's entire subscriber base includes over 42,000 managers, coaches, directors, VPs, SVPs, and C-levels of branded, "household-name" Fortune 500/Global 1000 organizations worldwide.

