KnowBe4 Recognized on CRN's 2024 Security 100 List of Leading IT Security Vendors

The distinguished Security 100 awardees offer a blend of advanced technology and services in the evolving cybersecurity market for both partners and customers. As the issue of security remains a top concern for businesses of all shapes and sizes, this list serves as a guide for solution providers, spotlighting the leading security vendors to collaborate with as they deliver inventive solutions to their customers.

"CRN's Security 100 list recognizes top-tier companies that provide the IT channel with groundbreaking offerings in a number of security areas that stand up to a wide range of threats and risks," said Jennifer Follett, vice president, U.S. content and executive editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "As security becomes ever more important to every business, these companies are laying the foundation for cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions."

"We are proud to secure our place on CRN's Security 100 list for the fourth consecutive year," said Tony Jennings, EVP of international and global channel sales, KnowBe4 and 2024 CRN Channel Chief. "As an organization, we are dedicated to a partner-centric approach, which has enabled us to deliver tangible results and accomplish our business goals, while delighting both our partners and customers. This continued recognition highlights KnowBe4's commitment to rise above the intricate crowd of security software companies and deliver excellence consistently."

The 2024 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at http://www.crn.com/security100.

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Thechannelcompany.com

