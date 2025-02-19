KnowBe4 Recognized on CRN's 2025 Security 100 List .

The company's AI-driven HRM+ platform stood out for its comprehensive integration of security awareness training, phishing simulation, and real-time coaching capabilities. Post this

The esteemed companies on the Security 100 list deliver a combination of cutting-edge security technologies and services for both partners and customers. With cybersecurity needs accelerating alongside the emergence of AI-powered solutions and threats, this annual list is a valuable guide for solution providers exploring security vendors they can partner with to deliver outstanding solutions to their customers.

KnowBe4 earned its place on the 2025 Security 100 list for its revolutionary approach to human risk management. The company's AI-driven HRM+ platform stood out for its comprehensive integration of security awareness training, phishing simulation, and real-time coaching capabilities. CRN recognized KnowBe4's commitment to channel excellence through its robust partner program and innovative approach that help organizations transform their human layer from a potential vulnerability into a security asset.

"Each company on the Security 100 list provides cutting-edge security offerings through solution providers in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Robust cybersecurity is essential for modern businesses, and these vendors are committed to keeping their security portfolios ahead of bad actors and emerging threats. We congratulate them and look forward to seeing how they advance cybersecurity innovations in the future."

"Our continued presence on CRN's Security 100 list reflects our channel-first approach and the measurable results our partners have delivered," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "Throughout 2024, our partner-focused strategy has delivered exceptional results, with our channel team achieving record-breaking growth and helping thousands of organizations strengthen their security culture through effective human risk management. In a rapidly evolving threat landscape where AI-powered attacks are becoming more prevalent, our HRM+ platform has proven instrumental in enabling our partners to address their clients' most pressing security challenges. This recognition reflects not just our innovative approach to security awareness and behavior change, but also our unwavering commitment to our channel partners' success in an increasingly complex security market."

The 2025 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN and online at http://www.crn.com/security100.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

