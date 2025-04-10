KnowBe4 Recognizes 2025 Americas Partner Program Award Winners

Channel partners recognized for strategic cybersecurity excellence at KnowBe4's annual conference, KB4-CON

ORLANDO, Fla., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, announced the winners of its 2025 Partner Program Awards from the Americas during their KB4-CON conference.

The annual Partner Program Awards showcase the achievements of KnowBe4's channel ecosystem. They celebrate partners who have excelled in delivering human risk management outcomes in an ever-changing threat landscape. Honorees gathered at KnowBe4's annual conference to explore trends in human-centric security and share approaches to reducing organizational risk. Together with its partner community, KnowBe4 continues to transform how organizations approach security culture and adaptive human layer defense.

"Our 2025 Americas Partner Program Award winners represent some of our most strategic partnerships in the region," said Kirsten Esposito, VP global channel partners & programs and 2025 CRN Channel Chief. "These partners have not only exceeded all metrics by which we evaluate growth, but together we are prioritizing cybersecurity risk management in an AI-focused era. KnowBe4 is accelerating our investment in our partner programs, resources and supporting teams and we are pleased to welcome these winners into our 2025 global awards class."

The winners of the KnowBe4 2025 Partner Program Awards from the Americas are:

Partner of the Year

Awards the partners who have demonstrated overall excellence in advocating for strong security culture, joint go-to-market strategy, sales growth and marketing innovation.

● GuidePoint Security, Americas

● SHI International Corporation, National (US)

Partners to Watch

Awards the partners regionally who have shown tremendous growth and potential for future advancement in our Partner Programs.

● MicroAge, North America

● Tempest, Latin America

Marketing Innovator of the Year

Awards the partner who has executed creative and successful marketing campaigns and gone above and beyond to promote our joint value.

● Solo Network Brasil

Product Champion of the Year

Awards the partner who has championed selling all 'best-of-suite' offerings in the KnowBe4 HRM+ platform to help their customers build a human layer of defense.

● Worksighted

MSP Breakout Partner of the Year

Awards the MSP Partner who has truly delighted their managed clients with comprehensive programs to strengthen security culture through awareness & compliance training, simulated phishing, and more.

● Thrive Networks Inc

For more information on KnowBe4's partner programs, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/partners/partner-programs.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset.

