KnowBe4 Secures No. 5 Spot in G2's List of Top Companies by G2 Score

KnowBe4 also celebrated being named the Number One Leader in the G2 Grid Winter 2024 Report in two categories, with PhishER ranking No. 1 in Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response platforms for the 11th consecutive quarter, while Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training was recognized as the No.1 platform in Security Awareness Training for the 18th consecutive quarter.

"Securing the No. 5 spot in G2's Top Companies list is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the impact we have on our customers and organizations worldwide," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "Over the past year, we have focused on enhancing our platform, introducing cutting-edge AI-driven features and forming strategic partnerships to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. This recognition from G2, driven by authentic customer reviews, reflects our commitment to reduce potential human vulnerabilities and strengthen overall human risk management. I am incredibly proud to see our team's hard work, our customers' success in building security-aware cultures and the tangible impact we have had in reducing cyber risks across industries, acknowledged through these accolades."

One recent customer review for KnowBe4 on G2 states:

"Essential Security Awareness Training Platform for Any Organization"

KnowBe4 stands out for its engaging, interactive training modules that keep users interested while learning crucial cybersecurity practices. The phishing simulations are particularly helpful, providing real-world examples that reinforce training concepts effectively. We also appreciate the wide variety of content, from videos to quizzes, that cater to different learning styles. The platform's ease of use and regular updates keep the content fresh, relevant, and effective for all employees, from entry-level to executive staff.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset.

About G2

G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million professionals annually—including employees at all Fortune 500 companies—use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews from fellow professionals.

