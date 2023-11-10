KnowBe4 Selects 2023 Military, Veteran and Spouse Cybersecurity Scholarship Recipient

Kline was chosen as the recipient of this scholarship due to his dedication and passion to further his education in cybersecurity and make a difference in the industry. Post this

This year's scholarship recipient, Angelo Kline, is a second year student at Southern New Hampshire University where he is pursuing a Bachelor's degree in information technology with a focus in cybersecurity. While in school, Kline also works for the Department of Public Work in American Samoa, which has exposed him to different technology and helped him to see the vulnerabilities and cyber threats that face the island. Kline continuously seeks opportunities to grow his cybersecurity skills including participating in ethical hacking events and pursuing additional certifications to further his education in addition to his collegiate coursework. Additionally, Kline's family is his biggest inspiration, especially as his kids grow up during this rapid technological development era. They are a driving force behind his passion for cybersecurity. Kline was chosen as the recipient of this scholarship due to his dedication and passion to further his education in cybersecurity and make a difference in the industry.

"KnowBe4 is thrilled to once again offer our Military, Veteran and Spouses Cybersecurity Scholarship in partnership with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education for the third consecutive year," said Ani Banerjee, chief human resources officer, KnowBe4. "Angelo's passion for cybersecurity pairs well with his dedication to pursue his degree while also working full time in a technical role. He is committed to honing his skills in order to make a meaningful impact in this industry and bring awareness to the cybersecurity threats facing his island. Angelo is an ambitious student and a deserving scholarship recipient with a bright future ahead of him."

"This scholarship will provide me with the financial support needed to complete my degree," said Kline. "With this education, I can further my skills and contribute more to the IT department I am working in. Additionally, this will help bring awareness of cybersecurity threats to my island and its people."

