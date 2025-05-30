KnowBe4 Shares Tips for Smarter Online Habits for National Internet Safety Month

KnowBe4 releases practical tips on how to avoid common cybersecurity scams

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today released a set of essential cybersecurity tips to help organizations and individuals protect themselves online during National Internet Safety Month this June.

June was designated National Internet Safety Month in 2005 by the U.S. Senate to raise awareness about internet safety. The digital threat landscape has transformed dramatically since then, with cyberthreats growing in sophistication and frequency. Phishing attacks and data breaches make the news almost daily, highlighting the need for strong security practices. Research shows that security awareness training reduces global phishing vulnerability by 86%. This month serves as an important reminder for individuals and organizations to reevaluate their digital behaviors and strengthen their defenses against online threats.

KnowBe4 recommends the following five essential cybersecurity practices:

Use Non-Phishable Multifactor Authentication (MFA): Enable phishing-resistant MFA everywhere possible to add an additional layer of security on top of strong passwords. Be Skeptical of Urgency: If an email or message pressures you to act quickly, pause and verify its authenticity. Verify Before You Trust: Always double-check the sender's email address or website URL to ensure it is legitimate before engaging. Secure Your Home Network: Change default router passwords and use strong encryption to protect your Wi-Fi from unauthorized access. Back Up Your Data Regularly: Use cloud services or external drives to back up important files to be prepared in case of a ransomware attack or data loss.

"The security landscape changes rapidly, but the fundamentals of good cybersecurity practices remain constant," said Erich Kron, security awareness advocate at KnowBe4. "This National Internet Safety Month, we are reminding organizations that building a security-conscious culture is just as important as implementing technical safeguards. When employees understand how to identify and respond to potential threats, they become your strongest security asset."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset.

