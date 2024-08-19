KnowBe4 Wins Best Workplace for Millennials 2024 Award from Great Place To Work®

KnowBe4 recognized as a Best Workplace for Millennials, securing its third recognition in 2024 on the Great Place to Work list.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it was recognized as a Best Workplace for Millennials 2024 by Great Place to Work, securing 27th position overall.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. This prestigious award is based on employee participation that is completely confidential and voluntary. Survey responses come directly to Great Place To Work® ensuring authenticity.

"Receiving a Best Workplaces for Millennials award reaffirms our dedication to creating an inclusive and dynamic work environment across generations," said Ani Banerjee, Chief Human Resources Officer of KnowBe4. "Millennials are an important part of our workforce, and we've worked hard to create an environment that not only attracts but retains and develops these bright minds. Their energy and innovative thinking are crucial to KnowBe4's continued success in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape."

KnowBe4 was recognized on three lists by Great Place To Work overall, including third place on [Best Workplaces in Technology 2024 and fifth place on Best Workplaces in UAE 2024.

For more information on KnowBe4, visit http://www.knowbe4.com

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work® certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Kathy Wattman, KnowBe4, (727) 474-9950, [email protected]

SOURCE KnowBe4