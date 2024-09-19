KnowBe4 Wins Best Workplaces Award for Women 2024

KnowBe4 recognized for fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace for women in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, securing 20th place on the list

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it has been named one of GCC's Best Workplaces for Women 2024 by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture. KnowBe4 ranked 20th position overall on the list in the small category and secured its second recognition in the GCC region, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

The Best Workplaces for Women award recognizes organizations that have demonstrated exceptional efforts in promoting gender equality, providing growth opportunities and fostering a supportive culture for female employees. KnowBe4's achievement in this area underscores its dedication to diversity and inclusion across its operations in the GCC region.

"At KnowBe4, cultivating an inclusive and empowering workplace for women is a fundamental part of our company culture," says Ani Banerjee, chief human resources officer at KnowBe4. "We have implemented a variety of initiatives, from flexible work hours to tailored leadership programs, aimed at supporting women's career advancement. Our unwavering commitment to pay equity, comprehensive parental leave policies and emphasis on work-life balance have been instrumental in promoting a diverse and high-performing team. This recognition from Great Place to Work GCC validates our efforts and reinforces our dedication to creating an environment where every employee can excel and reach their full potential."

KnowBe4's initiatives for supporting women in the workplace include maintaining a diverse workforce with 40-50% female employees, establishing an Employee Resource Group dedicated to women's professional growth, offering scholarships and professional development tools for women in the organization and supporting working mothers by reimbursing up to $2,500 for shipping breast milk while traveling. These programs demonstrate KnowBe4's comprehensive approach to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for women throughout their careers.

The globally recognized Best Workplaces survey employs a rigorous methodology to evaluate workplace cultures and practices. 85% of the ranking is based on women's workplace experiences compared to men's, considering diverse identities and organizational factors. It assesses innovation, company values, and leadership effectiveness. The remaining 15% is based on how well women are represented across all levels of the organization, including management.

