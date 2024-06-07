KnowBe4 Wins Best Workplaces in Technology™ 2024 Award from Great Place To Work®

KnowBe4 secures third place on the list overall, marking its debut in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced today that it was recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Technology™ 2024 by Great Place To Work®. KnowBe4 secured the third position overall and its first recognition in the GCC region.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. This prestigious award is based on employee participation that is completely confidential and voluntary. Survey responses come directly to Great Place To Work® ensuring authenticity. Employees respond to 59 statements across a five-point consistency scale and two open-ended questions. 89% of employees at KnowBe4 say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Technology by Great Place to Work®," said Ani Banerjee, Chief Human Resources Officer of KnowBe4. "Our employees are our greatest asset and we strive to create an environment that nurtures their growth, celebrates their achievements, and supports their well-being."

Research conducted by Great Place to Work® reveals that job seekers have a 4.5 times higher chance of finding a great boss at a company certified as a great workplace. Moreover, employees at certified great workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to going to work, and they are twice as likely to receive fair compensation, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have equal opportunities for career advancement.

In addition to being ranked number three on the Best Workplaces in Technology™ 2024 list, KnowBe4 also secured the number five position on the Best Workplaces in UAE™ 2024 in GCC.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work® certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

