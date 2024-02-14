KnowBe4 Wins Hearts and a 2024 Most Loved Award from TrustRadius this Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, we at KnowBe4, want to express our appreciation to all our customers for their continued trust and love for Compliance Plus. - Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4 Post this

One customer at a financial services organization commented, "KnowBe4 Compliance Plus has more content with various language translations. We used another brand that had many fewer options and features. Aside from excellent quality, the quantity of features and options make it a great choice. This translates to better value for the price." Employees at a computer security organization also raved about the product. "The employees love it - ease of use, fun, and very educational content - what else do you need…?" stated another satisfied customer.

"This Valentine's Day, we at KnowBe4, want to express our appreciation to all our customers for their continued trust and love for Compliance Plus," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "It reflects its effectiveness at addressing the complexities of modern-day business with engaging content that can be applied in real-life situations."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

