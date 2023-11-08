KnowBe4 Wins Multiple 2023 Best Of Awards From TrustRadius

KnowBe4 has been recognized by TrustRadius for its Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training product and its PhishER product in three categories for Best Value for Price, Best Relationship and Best Feature Set. Post this

"KnowBe4 has achieved an extraordinary feat, with both KnowBe4 PhishER and KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training securing all three Best of Awards in their respective categories," stated Megan Headley, VP of research at TrustRadius. "These six accolades are a testament to KnowBe4's commitment to delivering exceptional security solutions that customers truly value."

"KnowBe4 is thrilled to be recognized by TrustRadius for their Best Of Awards in three categories for both our Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training and PhishER products," said Greg Kras, chief product officer, KnowBe4. "This honor highlights our commitment to providing top-notch products that effectively address the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape while helping organizations around the world strengthen their security culture. We are grateful to receive such positive reviews directly from our customers and thank them for sharing their feedback."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners and Next Coast Ventures.

