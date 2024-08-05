KnowBe4 Wins Sustainability Leader of the Year 2024 Award

"At KnowBe4, sustainability is a core value that drives our everyday operations," said Lael Giebel, director of global sustainability at KnowBe4. Post this

"At KnowBe4, sustainability is a core value that drives our everyday operations," said Lael Giebel, director of global sustainability at KnowBe4. "This Sustainability Leadership Award is a recognition of our efforts and a testament to the dedication of every KnowBe4 employee who has embraced our mission to create a more sustainable future. As we continue to innovate in cybersecurity, we're equally committed to pioneering new ways to reduce our environmental impact and inspire our industry to do the same."

"Forget greenwashing – at KnowBe4, they have put sustainability at the heart of everything they do," declared Russ Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer at Business Intelligence Group. "We're inspired by their dedication and excited to showcase the incredible work they're accomplishing."

The Business Intelligence Group's Sustainability Awards program is now in its ninth year, recognizing companies, projects, people and products of all sizes across various industries. This year's program received submissions highlighting a global dedication to environmental responsibility and innovation.

For more information on KnowBe4, visit http://www.knowbe4.com

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contact

Kathy Wattman, KnowBe4, (727) 474-9950, [email protected]

SOURCE KnowBe4