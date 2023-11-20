KnowBe4 Wins Sustany Foundation's Sustainable Business Award

"From beach and other area cleanups to our own EarthBe4 team, we really do make a meaningful impact on our local and global communities." -Lael Giebel, director of global sustainability, KnowBe4 Post this

KnowBe4 has a career pathways program for a unique audience, including recently separated veterans, individuals from underrepresented communities who are looking to get their first big career break, and individuals looking for a fresh start in a new career field. KnowBe4's "green team", known as EarthBe4, has over 55 members hailing from six countries across the globe. This group participates in environmentally friendly efforts such as cleanups and donations. Also, every year, KnowBe4 honors its anniversary milestone by giving back to the environment in some way.

"It is incredible to have the opportunity to focus on sustainability as part of my role at KnowBe4 and to have a CEO who fully supports these efforts as well," said Lael Giebel, director of global sustainability, KnowBe4. "From beach and other area cleanups to our own EarthBe4 team, we really do make a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. We are so grateful to win this award for the second consecutive year and look forward to planning more initiatives to continue to care for our environment."

For more on KnowBe4's commitment to sustainability, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/sustainability-knowbe4.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, 7277484221, [email protected], www.knowbe4.com

SOURCE KnowBe4