KnowBe4's Kirsten Esposito Recognized on the Prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs List

VP of global channel partners & programs at KnowBe4 recognized for efforts to accelerate partner-led growth

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kirsten Esposito to the prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

Esposito is a driven channel leader and KnowBe4's global channel chief. She leads the team that built the KnowBe4 Partner Program and oversees all strategic functions supporting partner growth. She was recently promoted to VP of global channel partners & programs at KnowBe4, reporting directly to KnowBe4's Chief Revenue Officer Hein Hellemons.

"Kirsten's recognition as a 2025 CRN Channel Chief is well-deserved and reflects her exceptional leadership in driving our partner-first strategy," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "We anticipate that her strategic vision and dedication will further elevate our partner ecosystem and drive mutual success in the human risk management market."

"I am excited to once again be recognized as a 2025 CRN Channel Chief," said Esposito. "In 2024, we reshaped our channel strategy to invest even more into our partners. With company-wide consensus on what it takes to accelerate partner-led growth, 2025 will be the year of the partner at KnowBe4. We have grown and upskilled our teams, secured additional tools and tech stack improvements, and will debut even more program enhancements this year."

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

"This year's honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They've set a high bar in the channel, and we're thrilled to recognize their standout achievements."

CRN's 2025 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2025 print issue of CRN® Magazine and online beginning February 3rd at http://www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

