KnowBe4's Original "2024 Social Engineering Red Flags" Training Series Wins Silver Telly Award

2024 Social Engineering Red Flags recognized in the Non-Broadcast: General Education and Training category with a silver award in the 45th annual Telly Awards

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security training and simulated phishing platform, today announced its security training video "2024 Social Engineering Red Flags" has won silver in the Non-Broadcast - Education & Training category in the 45th Annual Telly Awards. This marks the fourth win overall for KnowBe4.

The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies. This year's winners include Adobe, Calvin Klein, ESPN, LinkedIn, Mother Jones, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, the LA Clippers (NBA), PlayStation Studios, Sawhorse Productions, TelevisaUnivison and more.

"2024 Social Engineering Red Flags" is a web-based cybersecurity training video, created by KnowBe4, that tackles the most common techniques used by cybercriminals to manipulate individuals into actions that may compromise personal or organizational security. This informative module teaches users how to recognize red flags or signs of potential dangers tied to prevalent social engineering tactics and provides clear and actionable guidance, empowering users to select the most secure response against potential cyber threats. Through its engaging presentation and relevance, it becomes an essential tool in combating cybercrime, validating its well-deserved win at the prestigious Telly Awards.

"The caliber of the work this season truly has reflected the theme of going beyond the frame. Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world's most pressing issues," shares Telly Awards Managing Director Amanda Needham. "The Telly Awards is uniquely positioned to meet the industry where it's actually making work, be that on television or TikTok."

"We are thrilled that '2024 Social Engineering Red Flags' by KnowBe4 has been recognized for its innovative approach to cybersecurity education, taking home a Silver Telly Award," said John Just, Chief Learning Officer of KnowBe4. "This recognition reflects our commitment to provide engaging content to inform and train employees to boost security culture and reinforces our belief in the power of storytelling in educating employees about complex topics like cybersecurity in a fun and entertaining way."

Committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity forward, this year's new categories included topics within Generative AI, Brand Collaboration, Use of Data Visualization, Thought Leadership and Accessibility. These categories centered on cutting-edge technologies and storytelling formats that are actively evolving within the video and television industry.

This was a record-breaking year with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers. Winners were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council which includes an independent panel of creative industry experts.

The full list of the 45th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at http://www.tellyawards.com/winners.

For more information on KnowBe4 visit http://www.knowbe4.com

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

Find The Telly Awards Online:

Website: http://www.TellyAwards.com

Facebook: /TellyAwards

Twitter: @TellyAwards

Instagram: @TellyAwards

YouTube: /TellyAwards

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council — an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include the Gotham Institute, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, LAPPG, Production Hub, Green the Bid, Video Consortium, and Series Fest. New Partners include FWD- Doc, AI Film Festival, Reel Abilities Film Festival, and Film Fatales.

More information can be found at the Telly Awards Press Center: https://tlly.co/press

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, (727) 748-4221, [email protected]

SOURCE KnowBe4