KnowBe4's "The Inside Man" Series Wins a Silver Telly Award

"KnowBe4 is honored to be named a winner of a silver Telly Award for the fourth consecutive year," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "This is the fifth Telly Award 'The Inside Man' has been recognized for which is a testament to the unique nature of this network-quality, security awareness training series. At KnowBe4, we are dedicated to providing our customers with world-class products and fresh content to educate users and help them make better security decisions every day."

"'The Inside Man' is based on real hacking and social engineering scenarios, creating engaging entertainment to educate and inspire viewers around the world," said Jim Shields, creative director, Twist & Shout Communications, a KnowBe4 company. "That way they take responsibility for protecting their organizations and enhance their security culture. We're looking forward to creating more seasons of this much-loved series for KnowBe4's customers."

"The Inside Man" is a custom, network-quality video series, now with five seasons, created by Twist & Shout Communications, a KnowBe4 company. The series is about an IT security analyst starting a new job where no one suspects he's already inside their most secure systems or that sinister forces are pulling his strings. The exclusive KnowBe4 series delivers an entertaining, movie-like experience with a compelling story that will engage users and create fans. From social engineering to passwords, to social media and travel, The Inside Man reveals how easy it can be for an outsider to penetrate an organization's security controls and network. And, more importantly, it wrestles with the human cost of cybercrime. This content is available to all diamond-level KnowBe4 subscribers. Watch "The Inside Man" series trailer here: https://www.knowbe4.com/inside-man.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 60,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

