KnowBe4's Tony Jennings and Kirsten Esposito Recognized as 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs

"I am excited to once again be recognized as a 2024 CRN Channel Chief," said Jennings. "My success would not be possible without the hard work and support of my team. Throughout the last year, my team has led the charge in reshaping everything involved in our channel strategy in order to invest more into our partners. We now have a renewed vision and company-wide consensus around what investments our channel community and our teams need to grow in 2024."

Kirsten is a passionate, driven channel leader with extensive experience in managing programs to equip partners with the tools and resources they need to drive successful outcomes. She leads the team that built the KnowBe4 Partner Program and oversees the global channel sales organization. She was recently promoted to VP of global channel sales at KnowBe4.

"It has been an exciting year with this incredible first-time recognition and stepping up into a new position leading the channel department at KnowBe4," said Esposito. "In the next year, my focus is to accelerate partner-led growth by fostering collaborative relationships with our strategic partners, from the rep level up through to executives, to ensure all-encompassing engagement. We also plan to bolster our partner support by enriching our tech stack with advanced tools and resources. It is going to be an exciting year for our partners."

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

"These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year."

CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

