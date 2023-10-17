KnowBe4's Vice President of Data Science and Engineering Paras Nigam Wins 2023 3AI Zenith Award

KnowBe4's vice president of data science and engineering, Paras Nigam, has been recognized with a in the leaders in AI and analytics industry category. Tweet this

Nigam is a seasoned entrepreneur with a keen interest in cybersecurity and data science. He serves as the vice president of data science and engineering at KnowBe4, overseeing the development of cutting-edge AI and data-driven products and aligns them with the organization's overarching AI adoption strategy. Additionally, he leads KnowBe4's SecurityCoach product teams across India. Nigam is dedicated to building a high-caliber AI team, with a particular focus on generative AI, and fostering a culture of innovation within KnowBe4. He was one of 8,400 nominations for the 2023 3AI Zenith Awards.

"I am humbled to be recognized as an inspiring leader within the AI and analytics industry," said Nigam. "I am grateful for my family's unwavering support and the invaluable guidance of my mentors. I also want to express my heartfelt gratitude to KnowBe4's CEO Stu Sjouwerman, all of the research and development leaders and my team who have entrusted me with the opportunity to drive the AI practice at KnowBe4. Let's continue to inspire and innovate together!"

For a full list of the 2023 3AI Zenith Award recipients, visit here. To learn more about KnowBe4 and view open positions, visit here.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, (727) 748-4221, [email protected], https://www.knowbe4.com/

SOURCE KnowBe4