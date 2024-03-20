KnowledgeLake and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver AI Powered Enterprise Automation for Government Agencies, Educational Institutions and Healthcare Organizations

KnowledgeLake CEO Ron Cameron said: "Uniting our Intuitive AI platform with Carahsoft's expertise and leadership in key market sectors is a game-changer. Collectively, we enable organizations to enhance efficiency by simplifying manual data processing and streamlining intricate document workflows." Post this

Through this partnership, Carahsoft and its reseller partners will provide access to KnowledgeLake's Intuitive AI™ powered platform for Public Sector, Government, Healthcare and Educational organizations. The 4-point platform integrates Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Workflow Automation, RPA and Content Management into a single AI-powered platform. These AI capabilities can index and categorize content across all document formats, extracting data and routing it to the right individuals in the appropriate application. This guarantees immediate and secure access to relevant information from any business application, empowering agencies to make better informed decisions.

"By partnering with KnowledgeLake to streamline the Public Sector's access to its Intuitive AI™ powered enterprise platform, Carahsoft is addressing one of the major inefficiencies and bottlenecks that Government organizations face — paperwork," said Jenna Hafey, Director of Microsoft Sales at Carahsoft. "This partnership eliminates the mundane from workflows and simplifies labor-intensive data management responsibilities, such as data entry and document access and retrieval. Together with KnowledgeLake and our reseller partners, we make Intuitive AI™ more accessible and practical, meeting increasing demands."

Tailored to meet the challenges of Federal, State and Local Governments, as well as higher Education and Healthcare organizations, KnowledgeLake's comprehensive solution addresses issues such as budget constraints, resource limitations, data management, public records and legacy systems. KnowledgeLake also seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Office 365, Government GCC and the Azure Government Cloud, ensuring strict compliance and robust data security.

The partnership between Carahsoft and KnowledgeLake offers Government customers a wide range of advantages, which include:

Enhanced Efficiency: KnowledgeLake's AI-powered platform reduces manual tasks, eliminates data entry errors and accelerates overall processing time, enabling organizations to optimize and automate their document and workflow processes.

Compliance and Security: Government agencies can confidently handle sensitive information while adhering to strict regulatory requirements. KnowledgeLake's automation platform ensures the highest level of security and compliance standards.

Cost Savings: By streamlining and eliminating manual paper-based workflows, organizations can achieve significant cost savings through automated document-related tasks, reduced labor costs and minimizing errors.

Seamless Integration: The partnership ensures seamless integration with existing Government systems such as SharePoint, allowing agencies to leverage current investments while enhancing their document management capabilities.

"Uniting our Intuitive AI platform with Carahsoft's expertise and leadership in key market sectors is a game-changer," said Ron Cameron, CEO and founder of KnowledgeLake. "Collectively, we enable organizations to enhance efficiency by simplifying manual data processing and streamlining intricate document workflows. The outcome is heightened operational agility through hyper-automation. This partnership marks our commitment to advance AI-powered technologies to accelerate the delivery of public services."

KnowledgeLake's solutions are available through SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (571) 662-3100 or [email protected]; or click here.

About KnowledgeLake

KnowledgeLake is the only Intuitive AI™ Powered Enterprise Automation platform that maximizes business impact, accelerates workflows & lowers costs with Digital Labor at scale. Our unique 4-point solution increases operational efficiency by integrating Adaptive IDP, Workflow Automation, Intelligent RPA & Content Management into a single AI powered platform. KnowledgeLake's digital labor amplifies human work and lowers costs — all with easy consumption pricing. Always-on Intuitive AI uses 'context' to answer documents and data queries accurately. And our extensible AI platform is 'always-on', ensuring high availability from anywhere. With two million users, the company has earned numerous accolades, including five 'Microsoft Partner of the Year' awards. For more information, visit knowledgelake.com.

About Carahsoft's AI Portfolio

Carahsoft's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio includes solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft's AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

