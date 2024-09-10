KnowledgeLake Unveils Synthetic Labor™, Ushering in a New Era of Business Automation

"KnowledgeLake's Synthetic Labor™ isn't just the next step in automation—it's a game-changer. It's about elevating businesses to operate smarter and faster by fusing human creativity with AI precision," says Sharon Gai, renowned AI keynote speaker and thought leader. Post this

This new source of intelligent labor is poised to redefine organizational structures, create new opportunities, and ensure businesses are future-ready with the ability to learn, adapt, and evolve faster than ever. "With Synthetic Labor, we're not just automating tasks; we're transforming entire business processes," said Russ Malz, VP of Sales for KnowledgeLake. "This innovation enables organizations to minimize human error, optimize operations, and focus more on strategic initiatives."

"KnowledgeLake's Synthetic Labor™ isn't just the next step in automation—it's a game-changer. It's about elevating businesses to operate smarter and faster by fusing human creativity with AI precision," says Sharon Gai, renowned AI keynote speaker and thought leader. "This breakthrough lets companies shed the burden of routine tasks and focus on what really drives success: innovation, strategy, and growth. In a world where agility is key, Synthetic Labor™ gives organizations the edge to stay ahead and thrive in the future of work."

Rethinking the Nature of Work

Synthetic Labor is more than an automation advancement; it redefines work by merging AI, ML, and workflow orchestration to integrate seamlessly with human labor. This innovative approach addresses labor shortages, operational challenges, and rising costs, optimizing processes and enhancing productivity as organizations face workforce shifts. Acting as a "synthetic human worker," Synthetic Labor makes data accessible and efficient, transforming how businesses operate.

The future of work is a hybrid model where synthetic and human labor collaborate, enhancing experiences for employees, clients, and stakeholders. Unlike traditional automation, Synthetic Labor functions as an intelligent workforce, managing repetitive, high-volume tasks that burden human employees, allowing humans to focus on creative, strategic, and impactful work.

Benefits of Synthetic Labor

KnowledgeLake is set to deliver these Synthetic Labor capabilities through a single, AI-powered platform that merges Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Workflow Automation, RPA, and Content Management. This AI-enabled platform optimizes work distribution, automates low-value tasks, reduces operational costs, ensures consistency, and enhances human collaboration. By efficiently indexing, categorizing, and routing content, it provides immediate, secure access to vital information across all business applications, empowering organizations to make more informed decisions.

Other key technological benefits include:

Rapid Integration: Effortlessly integrates into existing IT systems, significantly reducing the time and effort needed to optimize digital labor.





Scalability: Easily expands to meet changing business needs, allowing operations to scale without the costs and risks associated with human labor.





Workflow Optimization: KnowledgeLake's software integrates AI directly into workflows, enabling it to learn, adapt, and evolve—making processes faster and smarter without requiring any coding.





Task Efficiency: Breaks down tasks and allocates them to the most suitable resources boosting productivity.





Innovation Driver: Serves as a catalyst for streamlining work, helping businesses stay competitive and quickly adapt to customer demands.

For more information on KnowledgeLake's Synthetic Labor solutions, or to try the platform visit www.knowledgelake.com.

About KnowledgeLake

KnowledgeLake transforms your business with Synthetic Labor™, a new method of automating and accomplishing office work with fewer resources. By integrating agentic AI technology, the KnowledgeLake platform offers people the ability to scale operations without the costs & risks associated with human labor. Synthetic Labor™ learns, adapts & evolves to continuously improve business processes. With two million users, the company has earned numerous accolades, including five 'Microsoft Partner of the Year' awards. For more information, visit knowledgelake.com.

