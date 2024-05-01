Known for Affordable Oral Health Care, Buford Family Dental is Offering a New High-Tech AI Dental Patient Experience

The Buford Family Dental team offers the best in modern dentistry and is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the leader in AI (artificial intelligence) dentistry, Pearl Inc. http://www.hellopearl.com.
BUFORD, Ga., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buford Family Dental is thrilled to utilize Pearl's innovative technology to deliver patients unbiased, objective and standardized dental care that they know they can trust. The AI solutions Pearl provides can assist dental professionals by identifying issues earlier and with higher precision, improving diagnostic accuracy by almost 95%. With proprietary AI x-ray analysis capabilities, Pearl can analyze AI-detected evidence in patient radiographs and integrate it with treatment data from practice management systems, bringing consistency and confidence to the dental industry and the patients it serves. Pearl's computer vision systems identify and evaluate the widest range of pathologic and restorative features detectable in radiographic and 3D dental imaging. With the integration of Pearl's AI-powered clinical insight solutions, Buford Family Dental will be at the forefront of utilizing pioneering technology to enhance patient care. This partnership will allow them to provide consistent and accurate diagnoses, leading to better treatment outcomes.
"We look forward to the positive impact that Pearl will have on our practice, revolutionizing the way we deliver dental care," says a representative from Buford Family Dental.
More about Buford Family Dental:
From the clinic's modern office décor to soothing patient amenities, Buford Family Dental has gone to great lengths to provide comfortable, streamlined dental care for every patient. By taking advantage of the latest equipment and technology in modern dentistry, their talented team can provide outstanding results with less discomfort and less time in the dental chair for patients. The experienced professionals at Buford Family Dental provide a wide menu of services, including general, cosmetic, restorative and pediatric dentistry, as well as orthodontics (OrthoFX™). Buford Family Dental is located at 4700 Nelson Brogdon Boulevard in Buford, Georgia. For more information about the services offered at Buford Family Dental, please visit http://www.bufordfamilydental.com or call (678) 730-2005.
Dipesh Patel, Buford Family Dental, (678) 730-2005, [email protected], https://bufordfamilydental.com/
