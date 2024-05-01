Known for Affordable Oral Health Care, Buford Family Dental is Offering a New High-Tech AI Dental Patient Experience

The Buford Family Dental team offers the best in modern dentistry and is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the leader in AI (artificial intelligence) dentistry, Pearl Inc. http://www.hellopearl.com.

BUFORD, Ga., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buford Family Dental is thrilled to utilize Pearl's innovative technology to deliver patients unbiased, objective and standardized dental care that they know they can trust. The AI solutions Pearl provides can assist dental professionals by identifying issues earlier and with higher precision, improving diagnostic accuracy by almost 95%. With proprietary AI x-ray analysis capabilities, Pearl can analyze AI-detected evidence in patient radiographs and integrate it with treatment data from practice management systems, bringing consistency and confidence to the dental industry and the patients it serves. Pearl's computer vision systems identify and evaluate the widest range of pathologic and restorative features detectable in radiographic and 3D dental imaging. With the integration of Pearl's AI-powered clinical insight solutions, Buford Family Dental will be at the forefront of utilizing pioneering technology to enhance patient care. This partnership will allow them to provide consistent and accurate diagnoses, leading to better treatment outcomes.