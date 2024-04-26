Known for Affordable Oral Health Care, Dental Care Acworth is Offering a New High-Tech AI Dental Patient Experience

The Dental Care Acworth team offers the best in modern dentistry and is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the leader in AI (artificial intelligence) dentistry, Pearl Inc. http://www.hellopearl.com.
ACWORTH, Ga., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Acworth is thrilled to utilize this remarkable innovation and offer patients unbiased, objective and standardized dental care that they know they can trust. The AI solutions Pearl delivers can assist dental professionals by identifying issues earlier and with higher precision, improving diagnostic accuracy by almost 95%. With proprietary AI x-ray analysis capabilities, Pearl can analyze AI-detected evidence in patient radiographs and integrate it with treatment data from practice management systems, bringing consistency and confidence to the dental industry and the patients it serves. Pearl's computer vision systems identify and evaluate the widest range of pathologic and restorative features detectable in radiographic and 3D dental imaging. With the integration of Pearl's AI-powered clinical insight solutions, Dental Care Acworth will be at the forefront of utilizing pioneering technology to enhance patient care. This partnership will allow them to provide consistent and accurate diagnoses, leading to better treatment outcomes.
"We look forward to the positive impact that Pearl will have on our practice and patients, revolutionizing the way we deliver dental care," says a representative from Dental Care Acworth.
More about Dental Care Acworth:
Everyone can enjoy the benefit of a gorgeous, healthy smile when they join the dental family at Dental Care Acworth located at 5552 Robin Road Suite A in Acworth, GA. They offer general and preventive dentistry to protect the health of teeth and gums, as well as many specialized dental services. From clear aligners and cosmetic dental treatments to dental implants and complete tooth restorations, almost everything patients need to improve the health and look of their smiles is available at Dental Care Acworth. The clinic accepts most dental insurance plans and has easy payment options available to ensure patients can receive the dental treatments and procedures they need when they need them. For more information about Dental Care Acworth or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.dentistinacworth.com or call (678) 888-1554.
Media Contact
Dipesh Patel, Dental Care Acworth, (678) 888-1554, [email protected], https://dentistinacworth.com/
SOURCE Dental Care Acworth
Share this article