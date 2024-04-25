Known for Affordable Oral Health Care, Elegant Smiles is Offering a New High-Tech AI Dental Patient Experience

The Elegant Smiles team provides the best in modern dentistry. The team is thrilled to utilize this dental innovation and offer patients unbiased, objective and standardized dental care that they know they can trust.
ATLANTA, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elegant Smiles is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the leader in dental AI and computer vision solutions, Pearl Inc. http://www.hellopearl.com. The AI (artificial intelligence) solutions Pearl delivers can assist dental professionals by identifying issues earlier and with higher precision, improving diagnostic accuracy by almost 95%. With proprietary AI x-ray analysis capabilities, Pearl is able to analyze AI-detected evidence in patient radiographs and integrate it with treatment data from practice management systems, bringing consistency and confidence to the dental industry and the patients it serves. Pearl's computer vision systems identify and evaluate the widest range of pathologic and restorative features detectable in radiographic and 3D dental imaging. With the integration of Pearl's AI-powered clinical insight solutions, Elegant Smiles will be at the forefront of utilizing pioneering technology to enhance patient care. This partnership will allow them to provide consistent and accurate diagnoses, leading to better treatment outcomes for patients.
"We look forward to the positive impact this game-changing technology will have on our practice, revolutionizing the way dental care is delivered," says a representative from Elegant Smiles.
More about Elegant Smiles:
With a convenient office location to serve residents of the Atlanta metro area at 1955 Cliff Valley Way in Brookhaven, Georgia, Elegant Smile's highly skilled dentists specialize in all facets of dentistry, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, pediatric dentistry and orthodontics (OrthoFX). The modern, state-of-the-art dental practice provides cutting-edge, quality care for patients of all ages in a comfortable, relaxing environment. They provide a wide menu of services, such as long-term solutions for sleep apnea, teeth grinding, jaw pain and crooked teeth. From tiny tots to senior citizens, they offer affordable, tailored treatments that meet expected and unexpected dental needs. Elegant Smiles offers emergency dental care, same day appointments, in-house financing plans and sedation dentistry. For more information about services offered at Elegant Smiles, please visit http://www.dentalatl.com or call (404) 634-4224.
