Known for Affordable Oral Health Care, Elegant Smiles is Offering a New High-Tech AI Dental Patient Experience

The Elegant Smiles team provides the best in modern dentistry. The team is thrilled to utilize this dental innovation and offer patients unbiased, objective and standardized dental care that they know they can trust.

ATLANTA, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elegant Smiles is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the leader in dental AI and computer vision solutions, Pearl Inc. http://www.hellopearl.com. The AI (artificial intelligence) solutions Pearl delivers can assist dental professionals by identifying issues earlier and with higher precision, improving diagnostic accuracy by almost 95%. With proprietary AI x-ray analysis capabilities, Pearl is able to analyze AI-detected evidence in patient radiographs and integrate it with treatment data from practice management systems, bringing consistency and confidence to the dental industry and the patients it serves. Pearl's computer vision systems identify and evaluate the widest range of pathologic and restorative features detectable in radiographic and 3D dental imaging. With the integration of Pearl's AI-powered clinical insight solutions, Elegant Smiles will be at the forefront of utilizing pioneering technology to enhance patient care. This partnership will allow them to provide consistent and accurate diagnoses, leading to better treatment outcomes for patients.