Known for Affordable Oral Health Care, Roswell Complete Dentistry is Offering a New High-Tech AI Dental Patient Experience

The Roswell Complete Dentistry team offers the best that modern dentistry has to offer and is thrilled to embark on this new chapter of revolutionary innovation in dental care.

ROSWELL, Ga., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roswell Complete Dentistry has announced a groundbreaking partnership with the leader in AI (artificial intelligence) dentistry, Pearl Inc. http://www.hellopearl.com. Roswell Complete Dentistry will be able to utilize Pearl's proprietary AI analysis capabilities to detect evidence in patient radiographs and integrate it with treatment data from practice management systems, bringing consistency and confidence to the patients they serve. Pearl's computer vision systems identify and evaluate the widest range of pathologic and restorative features detectable in radiographic and 3D dental imaging. With the integration of Pearl's AI-powered clinical insight solutions, Roswell Complete Dentistry will be at the forefront of utilizing pioneering technology to enhance patient care. This partnership will allow them to provide consistent and accurate diagnoses, leading to better treatment outcomes, and allowing dentists to make informed decisions that will benefit both patients and the practice. With the support of Pearl's innovative technology Roswell Complete Dentistry will be able to make objective treatment, training, staffing, procurement and patient recall decisions based on empirical data. This will elevate the efficiency, accuracy and consistency of care that the dental team can provide, ultimately leading to better outcomes for patients.