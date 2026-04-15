Knownwell Achieves Data Privacy Framework Certification Across EU, UK, and Switzerland

Trust is the foundation of every client relationship, and that includes how data is handled. Achieving Data Privacy Framework certification is an important milestone for Knownwell because it reinforces our commitment to meeting high standards for privacy, transparency, and accountability. Post this

For companies operating across borders, data privacy is not optional. It is central to trust, compliance, and business continuity. By participating in the Data Privacy Framework program, Knownwell affirms its adherence to robust privacy principles governing notice, choice, accountability for onward transfer, security, data integrity, access, and recourse.

"Trust is the foundation of every client relationship, and that includes how data is handled," said Tracy Edwards, SVP of Product & Technology. "Achieving Data Privacy Framework certification is an important milestone for Knownwell because it reinforces our commitment to meeting high standards for privacy, transparency, and accountability. As we continue to grow, we want our customers to know they can rely on us to handle their data with the seriousness and discipline it deserves."

With this certification and its previous SOC 2 Type II Certification, Knownwell strengthens its ability to support customers and partners that require dependable safeguards for transatlantic data transfers.

The certification covers:

EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, supporting the transfer of personal data from the European Union to the United States

UK Extension to the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, extending those protections to personal data transferred from the United Kingdom

Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, supporting compliant personal data transfers from Switzerland to the United States

Knownwell views privacy as more than a legal requirement. It is a core part of how the company earns and maintains customer trust. Participation in the DPF program reflects Knownwell's ongoing investment in responsible data practices, including clear communication about data processing, strong security safeguards, accountability in third-party data handling, and meaningful avenues for dispute resolution.

As Knownwell continues to scale its platform and serve more organizations, the company remains focused on building technology that is secure, responsible, and ready for the demands of a global market.

Knownwell's active certification status can be verified through the Data Privacy Framework Program website.

About Knownwell

Knownwell is the commercial operating system for B2B services companies, leveraging their proprietary commercial intelligence platform to synthesize an organization's natural communications, enterprise data, and public information into real-time, actionable intelligence. By providing a unified, objective view of client health, Knownwell empowers mid-market professional services firms to proactively minimize churn, maximize account expansion, and drive operational efficiency. Knownwell equips leaders with the insights they need to strengthen relationships, manage service quality, and align teams with client expectations. To learn more, visit knownwell.com.

Media Contact

Courtney Baker, Knownwell, 1 615.266.3497, [email protected], knownwell.com

SOURCE Knownwell