Knownwell Adds Dave Lewark as Head of Sales to Growing Team

At Knownwell, Lewark will lead all sales functions with a mandate to expand market reach, accelerate customer acquisition, and build a world-class sales organization that scales with the platform. He will work closely with leadership across product, marketing, and customer success to strengthen Knownwell's positioning and deepen engagement with mid-market and enterprise professional services firms.

"Dave is the type of leader who lifts an entire organization," said Knownwell CEO David DeWolf. "He combines strategic thinking with real operational depth and a sharp understanding of the challenges our clients face. As demand for applied AI accelerates across professional services, Dave will help us capture that opportunity and bring Knownwell's value to more organizations."

"Knownwell is solving a real problem that every services business feels acutely," said Lewark. "Making sure your clients will keep coming back and growing with you requires a far more strategic approach than running periodic satisfaction surveys. Companies are sitting on enormous amounts of relationship intelligence that never gets used. Knownwell has figured out how to activate it. The chance to build a sales engine around a platform this timely and this powerful is rare. I'm excited to help more firms discover what's possible with Knownwell."

Knownwell is an AI-as-a-Service platform that synthesizes an organization's natural communications, enterprise data, and public information into actionable intelligence that minimizes client churn, maximizes client growth, and drives operational efficiency. Knownwell equips mid market professional services companies with the insight they need to strengthen relationships, manage service quality, and align teams with client expectations. To learn more, visit knownwell.com.

Courtney Baker, Knownwell, 1 615.266.3497, [email protected], https://knownwell.com

