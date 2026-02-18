Knownwell Brings Pre-Sales Data Rigor to Post-Sales Growth with Launch of RevOps for Clients

Knownwell's RevOps for Clients service brings the data, discipline, and cadence that until now has been reserved for pre-sales and applies it to the entire client lifecycle. Post this

Knownwell's platform solves the visibility problem by synthesizing natural communications and unstructured data to reveal the true state of client health, while RevOps for Clients operationalizes that intelligence, bridging the gap between raw insights and commercial action to drive predictable growth.

"Most firms have turned new business acquisition into a science, but they still treat commercial management like an art," said David DeWolf, CEO of Knownwell. "We consistently see firms utilizing sophisticated RevOps for their sales funnel, only to fly blind regarding the health and growth potential of their current client base. Knownwell's RevOps for Clients service brings the data, discipline, and cadence that until now has been reserved for pre-sales and applies it to the entire client lifecycle."

Three Tiers of Commercial Excellence

Knownwell's RevOps for Clients service injects structure into commercial management through three distinct levels of engagement:

Client Operations: Establishing the baseline fundamentals, meeting cadence, and reporting rhythm required to instill the same rigor into portfolio management that they have in their sales pipeline.

Commercial Operations: Taking ownership of how the data-informed rigor cascades into revenue forecasting and internal alignment to ensure post-sales revenue is as performant and predictable as new business bookings.

Commercial Enablement: Extending pre-sales planning discipline to existing accounts, supporting Account Managers with execution-ready growth roadmaps.

Research reinforces the need for this shift. McKinsey found that sales growth outperformers reprioritize their accounts 47% more frequently than competitors, a feat that's impossible to achieve without rigorous data operations. Similar research from Gartner found that when account plans are continually updated and account teams rely on them to drive decision-making with the customer, organizations are 3 times more likely to build customer decision confidence, making them 10 times more likely to make a high-quality/low regret purchase.

For more details on Knownwell's RevOps for Clients services, please visit https://knownwell.com/rev-ops-for-clients/.

About Knownwell

Knownwell is an AIaaS platform company that synthesizes an organization's natural communications, enterprise data, and public information into actionable intelligence to minimize client churn, maximize client growth, and drive operational efficiency. Knownwell equips mid-market B2B services companies with the competitive edge they need—knowing their clients to drive predictable growth. To explore Knownwell's transformative platform and talk with our team, please visit knownwell.com.

