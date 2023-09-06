Knownwell Launches to Help Business Executives Leverage the AI Revolution

The new business landscape is a performance economy. Entire organizations must rise to the challenge of unlocking AI's potential to reinvent their value chains, redefine roles and business processes, and leverage data to drive innovation. Knownwell exists to help companies meet that challenge. Tweet this

Assessing their current state of AI competency via a proprietary maturity model and productized advisory solutions

Establishing a forward-looking AI roadmap that reimagines how AI can optimize business operations

Igniting new AI-driven value streams that unleash the potential of their entire organization, resulting in exponential growth

Each step in Knownwell's process is geared toward helping organizations achieve exponential growth with AI-powered value streams.

"AI will prove to be the most transformational technology humankind has ever experienced," DeWolf said at this week's Voice & AI conference in Washington, DC, where he is a featured speaker. "It has already started a seismic shift away from a growth-at-all-costs economy, where the C-Suite's overriding mandate is driving revenue. The new business landscape is a performance economy. Entire organizations must rise to the challenge of unlocking AI's potential to reinvent their value chains, redefine roles and business processes, and leverage data to drive innovation. Knownwell exists to help companies meet that challenge."

DeWolf is an experienced technology entrepreneur who has assembled teams to help countless organizations navigate similar shifts in the technology landscape. He founded 3Pillar Global in 2006 and served as its CEO for 16 years. 3Pillar has been named to the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the US, 10 separate times. DeWolf twice oversaw the company's sale to private equity companies while serving as CEO. He's also an active and sought-after board member for high-growth tech companies and is currently a board member for 3Pillar, 2X, Capango, and his alma mater, the Franciscan University of Steubenville.

Knownwell is a productized advisory solutions company specializing in helping executives leverage the AI revolution to drive record profitability without compromising their people or values. Knownwell's proprietary maturity model and related advisory services provide executives of private-equity backed companies with the knowledge and know-how to leverage AI as a key differentiator. Please visit www.knownwell.com to learn more about the company.

