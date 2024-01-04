Knownwell Secures $2 Million in Pre-seed Round Funding to Develop Intelligent Enterprise Operating System for Professional Services

AIaaS platform company will use investment to build an AI-powered platform that helps executives drive client-driven operations and high-level execution

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knownwell, a pioneering AIaaS (Artificial Intelligence as a Service) platform company, is proud to announce the successful closure of a $2 million pre-seed round. This funding marks a significant milestone in Knownwell's goal to revolutionize the professional services sector with its cutting-edge Intelligent Enterprise Operating System.

The investment will fuel the development of Knownwell's technology platform and the first product in its Intelligent Enterprise Operating Platform. This innovative system promises to transform how mid-market services companies operate by leveraging artificial intelligence to provide continuous, proactive intelligence. It will analyze a myriad of data points and natural information within businesses, enabling the C-Suite to make high-leverage decisions and orchestrate effective strategies with unprecedented precision and insight.

"With this new funding, Knownwell is set to redefine the landscape of professional services," said David DeWolf, CEO of Knownwell. "Our Intelligent Enterprise Operating System will empower organizations to look beyond their managed data and into the natural communication and information flows in order to draw high-leverage conclusions that drive more effective execution. This is not just an evolution; it's a revolution in how professional services companies in marketing, finance/accounting, public relations, technology, and beyond will operate and compete."

The funding round was led by several industry investors who recognize the transformative potential of Knownwell's technology. This investment underscores the growing importance of AI in enhancing business operations and decision-making processes across various industries.

About Knownwell

Knownwell, an AIaaS platform company, leverages AI to provide the unseen digital CXO to the C-Suite. Through Knownwell's Intelligent Enterprise Operating System, Knownwell continually monitors and surfaces proactive intelligence from an organization's array of data points, including natural information flows in business, and recommends high-leverage decisions and orchestration. Knownwell equips executives of mid-market companies to leverage the technology previously reserved for corporate giants as a significant competitive advantage. To explore more about Knownwell's transformative solutions, please visit knownwell.com.

