Knownwell Secures $4M in Funding to Accelerate Development of its AI-Powered Enterprise Platform for Professional Services

Sovereign's Capital is leading the seed round, which also includes Studio VC and several private investors, and follows a $2M pre-seed round announced in January.

"We are thrilled to have the support of Sovereign's Capital as we continue ushering in a new era for client intelligence in the professional services industry," said David DeWolf, CEO of Knownwell. "This funding validates the immense potential of the platform that will revolutionize enterprise commercial intelligence with AI. With the help of Sovereign's Capital, we'll have access to resources that will help accelerate our growth and product development."

Phil Jung of Sovereign's Capital stated: "Knownwell's AI platform will transform how professional services organizations engage with their clients. The company's vision for leveraging AI to synthesize an enterprise's natural communication channels—email, Slack, Zoom—with their public data to uncover deeper insights and enable smarter decision-making will strengthen how client relationships are developed."

Knownwell has already begun onboarding its first cohort of Early Access customers. The seed funding will accelerate product development by expanding the Knownwell technology team, enabling the company to bring on more new clients and drive strategic growth.

The Knownwell team is led by a number of technology industry veterans who have helped successfully guide enterprise organizations through previous periods of technology disruption. They've been responsible for several successful exits to private equity and VC companies and have an established track record of success building VC-backed product and professional services companies.

About Knownwell

Knownwell, an AIaaS platform company, synthesizes an organization's natural communications, enterprise data, and public information into actionable intelligence to minimize client churn, maximize client growth, and drive operational efficiency. Knownwell equips mid-market professional services companies with the competitive edge they need—knowing their clients to strengthen client relationships, manage service quality perception, and calibrate alignment. To explore more about Knownwell's transformative platform, please visit knownwell.com.

Media Contact

Courtney Baker, Knownwell, 1 615-266-3497, [email protected], https://knownwell.com

SOURCE Knownwell