Knownwell Unveils Groundbreaking Client Intelligence Solution

In a data-saturated era, the real challenge is not collecting information but deriving meaningful intelligence from it. Knownwell Client Intelligence is our answer to this challenge, ensuring that every piece of customer data is understood and can be acted upon. Post this

David DeWolf, CEO of Knownwell, emphasized the product's unique approach, stating, "In a data-saturated era, the real challenge is not collecting information but deriving meaningful intelligence from it. Knownwell Client Intelligence is our answer to this challenge, ensuring that every piece of customer data is understood and can be acted upon."

The platform's launch comes on the heels of Knownwell's recent securing of $2 million in pre-seed round funding. This substantial investment is a testament to the market's confidence in Knownwell's vision and its commitment to revolutionizing enterprise intelligence.

For additional information about Knownwell and its pioneering solutions and to join the waitlist for Knownwell Client Intelligence, please visit knownwell.com.

About Knownwell

Knownwell, an AIaaS platform company, leverages AI to provide the unseen digital CXO to the C-Suite. Through Knownwell's Intelligent Enterprise Operating System, Knownwell continually monitors and surfaces proactive intelligence from an organization's array of data points, including natural information flows in business, and recommends high-leverage decisions and orchestration. Knownwell equips executives of mid-market companies to leverage the technology previously reserved for corporate giants as a significant competitive advantage. To explore more about Knownwell's transformative solutions, please visit knownwell.com.

Media Contact

Courtney Baker, Knownwell, 1 6152663497, [email protected], https://knownwell.com

SOURCE Knownwell