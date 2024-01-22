Knownwell Unveils Groundbreaking Client Intelligence Solution

AIaaS Platform company announces Knownwell Client Intelligence, an AI product to help professional services companies drive client retention and growth
WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knownwell, an AIaaS (Artificial Intelligence as a Service) platform company, announced today that it's opening the waitlist for Knownwell Client Intelligence. Knownwell Client Intelligence is a first-of-its-kind AI solution that will transform the landscape of customer relationship management and help professional services companies revolutionize client retention and growth. This innovative solution is built on the Knownwell Intelligent Enterprise Operating Platform and is designed to redefine the dynamics of customer data utilization, offering businesses an unparalleled edge in understanding and retaining their clients.
Businesses today are drowning in data yet starved for insights. Knownwell Client Intelligence emerges at the perfect time to help companies cut through their deluge of daily information. The platform stands out by converting routine company communications and structured data into actionable insights, fostering customer retention and lifetime growth.
David DeWolf, CEO of Knownwell, emphasized the product's unique approach, stating, "In a data-saturated era, the real challenge is not collecting information but deriving meaningful intelligence from it. Knownwell Client Intelligence is our answer to this challenge, ensuring that every piece of customer data is understood and can be acted upon."
The platform's launch comes on the heels of Knownwell's recent securing of $2 million in pre-seed round funding. This substantial investment is a testament to the market's confidence in Knownwell's vision and its commitment to revolutionizing enterprise intelligence.
For additional information about Knownwell and its pioneering solutions and to join the waitlist for Knownwell Client Intelligence, please visit knownwell.com.
About Knownwell
Knownwell, an AIaaS platform company, leverages AI to provide the unseen digital CXO to the C-Suite. Through Knownwell's Intelligent Enterprise Operating System, Knownwell continually monitors and surfaces proactive intelligence from an organization's array of data points, including natural information flows in business, and recommends high-leverage decisions and orchestration. Knownwell equips executives of mid-market companies to leverage the technology previously reserved for corporate giants as a significant competitive advantage. To explore more about Knownwell's transformative solutions, please visit knownwell.com.
