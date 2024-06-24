Knownwell Welcomes Ramsri Goutham Golla as Lead Data Scientist

Ramsri brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in data analytics, machine learning, and AI-driven innovation, which will be instrumental as we continue to revolutionize commercial relationship intelligence and deliver unparalleled value to our clients. Post this

Golla is also an active open-source contributor and was featured in the Google I/O 2024 Keynote for his significant contributions to Indic LLMs. Additionally, he enjoys writing about AI and large language models for his 60k+ social media followers, sharing insights, and fostering a community of AI enthusiasts.

"We are thrilled to have Ramsri Golla join our team as Lead Data Scientist," said Mohan Rao, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Knownwell. "He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in data analytics, machine learning, and AI-driven innovation, which will be instrumental as we continue to revolutionize commercial relationship intelligence and deliver unparalleled value to our clients. Ramsri's leadership will strengthen our capabilities and propel Knownwell to new heights."

As Lead Data Scientist, Golla will focus on developing cutting-edge solutions that leverage the power of AI to provide actionable insights and drive business success. His work will help clients understand and transform their structured data and communications into actionable insights to improve decision-making, increase operational efficiency, and strengthen client relationships.

"I am excited to join Knownwell and contribute to the company's vision of transforming client engagement through AI," said Golla. "Knownwell's commitment to leveraging AI ethically and effectively aligns with my own personal and professional values, and I look forward to working with the talented team to create impactful solutions for our clients."

About Knownwell

Knownwell, an AIaaS platform company, synthesizes an organization's natural communications, enterprise data, and public information into actionable intelligence to minimize client churn, maximize client growth, and drive operational efficiency. Knownwell equips mid-market professional services executives with the competitive edge they need—knowing their clients to strengthen client relationships, manage service quality perception, and calibrate alignment. To explore more about Knownwell's transformative platform, please visit knownwell.com.

