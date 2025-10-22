Knownwell Welcomes Tracy Edwards as Vice President of Product Management and Development

Knownwell's focus on using applied AI to transform how businesses understand and engage with their clients aligns perfectly with my passion for driving intelligent, scalable solutions. Post this

In her new role, Edwards will drive product and AI direction for Knownwell's SaaS platform and advance the company's applied intelligence vision. She will oversee product management and core engineering teams to accelerate growth, improve adoption, and steer the company toward General Availability. Edwards will also partner across product, technology, and go-to-market functions to align strategy, execution, and delivery at scale.

"We're thrilled to have Tracy join the Knownwell team," said Mohan Rao, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Knownwell. "Her depth of experience driving complex SaaS transformations, coupled with her strong background in AI and product innovation, makes her a perfect fit. Tracy's leadership will be instrumental in helping us deliver even greater intelligence and value to our clients."

"Knownwell is building something truly special," said Tracy Edwards, Vice President of Product Management and Development. "The company's focus on using applied AI to transform how businesses understand and engage with their clients aligns perfectly with my passion for driving intelligent, scalable solutions. I'm excited to help accelerate Knownwell's next stage of growth and bring its platform to full market readiness."

About Knownwell

Knownwell, an AIaaS platform company, synthesizes an organization's natural communications, enterprise data, and public information into actionable intelligence to minimize client churn, maximize client growth, and drive operational efficiency. Knownwell equips mid-market professional services companies with the competitive edge they need—knowing their clients to strengthen client relationships, manage service quality perception, and calibrate alignment. To explore Knownwell's transformative platform and talk with our team, please visit knownwell.com.

