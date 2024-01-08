Knowtex and 4D EMR Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Revolutionize Clinical Workflow with Specialty-Specific Voice and Generative AI EMR System

"It's a game-changer, allowing doctors to interact with EMR systems in the most natural and efficient way possible. This is the future of medical record-keeping." - Robert Pollack, MD Post this

Dr. Robert Pollack, CEO of 4D EMR and a physician working for over 34 years, expressed his long-awaited anticipation for such innovation: "This partnership is the holy grail of doctor ease of use. As a physician, I've been eagerly waiting for voice and generative AI workflows like those from Knowtex. It's a game-changer, allowing doctors to interact with EMR systems in the most natural and efficient way possible. This is the future of medical record-keeping."

The integrated voice AI EMR system by Knowtex and 4D EMR is designed to understand the nuances of different medical specialties, offering tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of each practice area. This breakthrough will not only streamline documentation and data retrieval but also significantly reduce the administrative burden on healthcare professionals.

As part of this strategic partnership, both companies will continue to work closely to further innovate and refine their technologies, ensuring they stay at the forefront of the medtech industry. This collaboration is a shining example of how technological advancements can directly improve clinical workflows and patient care.

About Knowtex

Knowtex is a leading healthcare technology company specializing in voice and generative AI solutions which has revolutionized medical documentation and coding, making it faster, more accurate, and efficient. Founded in 2022 by Caroline Zhang and Jocelyn Kang, Knowtex is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and is backed by Y Combinator, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the UCSF Rosenman Institute, and MedTech Innovators among others. To learn more, visit www.knowtex.ai.

About 4D EMR

4D EMR is the next evolution of electronic medical record and practice management software for specialty physician practices. Built by a practicing plastic surgeon, the company's cloud software is designed with an intuitive interface which meets the unique workflow requirements of its customers. 4D EMR allows specialty practices to streamline operations and improve the clinical experience of patients, staff, and doctors. For more information please visit https://4d-emr.com.

Media Contact

Robert Pollack, MD, 4th Dimension EMR, Inc, 1 (844) 878-2434, [email protected], https://www.4d-emr.com/

Caroline Zhang, Knowtex, 1 (858) 353-6696, [email protected], https://www.knowtex.ai

SOURCE 4th Dimension EMR, Inc