Knoxville Criminal Defense Law Firm Welcomes New Associate Attorney Celia Ball

Through her exceptional work ethic and empathy for others, Celia is able to craft detailed legal strategies that serve her clients regardless of their unique circumstances. She joins Jeffrey Coller, Knoxville Criminal Defense Attorney as a promising lawyer whose sky is the limit.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeffrey Coller, Knoxville Criminal Defense Attorney is thrilled to welcome a new associate attorney, Celia Ball. Since becoming an attorney in November 2022, Celia stepped onto the legal scene with an uncommon zeal to defend clients against the gravest accusations. Celia is an exceptionally skilled litigator, and she has demonstrated that she is a counselor who will stop at nothing to protect the rights and interests of her clients.

Unlike many criminal defense lawyers, who represent clients just to receive a check, Celia approaches every case with an attention to detail that is second to none. Through her exceptional work ethic and empathy for others, Celia is able to craft detailed legal strategies that serve her clients regardless of their unique circumstances. She joins Jeffrey Coller, Knoxville Criminal Defense Attorney as a promising lawyer whose sky is the limit.

Celia is a native Kentuckian, and she moved to Knoxville in 2019 to pursue a career in law. A distinguished scholar, she obtained her law degree from Lincoln Memorial University's School of Law, where she stood apart from her peers through her skills in trial advocacy. In this capacity, she polished her skills and set forth a career in criminal defense law. Of particular note is Celia's assertive courtroom presence, which is often a source of comfort for her clients.

Celia is welcomed to the firm by Attorney Jeffrey Coller. As a lawyer who is admitted to practice in Tennessee state and federal courts, Jeffrey's impressive legal knowledge and commitment to his clients' best interests make him a premiere option for clients in Tennessee who are looking for an experienced criminal defense attorney. Jeffrey believes that with the acquisition of Celia, the law office will further distinguish itself as a firm to watch in the Knoxville, Tennessee area.

About Jeffrey Coller, Knoxville Criminal Defense Attorney

Jeffrey Coller, Knoxville Criminal Defense Attorney is a firm that serves clients across Tennessee, including Knox County, Jacksboro, Anderson County, and more.

To learn more about Jeffrey Coller, Knoxville Criminal Defense Attorney, please visit https://www.knoxvillecriminaldefenselaw.com/. Call 865-281-1000 for a free consultation today.

Media Contact

OVC, INC., OVC, INC., 6306358000, [email protected], https://www.ovclawyermarketing.com/

SOURCE Jeffrey Coller, Knoxville Criminal Defense Attorney