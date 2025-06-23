Knoxville's Community Development Corporation joins the Tennessee Purchasing Group

"Knoxville's Community Development Corporation invites all potential vendors to register online." Post this

"Through the Tennessee Purchasing Group we now have more vendors submitting bids for our items or services. The more bids we get, the better the chances are that we will be able to get fair pricing and reliable work from our vendors. Participating with the Tennessee Purchasing Group allows us to post our bids and reach more vendors, which then creates more competition for the bid process," said Terry McKee, Procurement Director of Knoxville's Community Development Corporation when asked why their department decided to join the Tennessee Purchasing Group.

Knoxville's Community Development Corporation invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/tennessee/knoxvillescommunitydevelopmentcorporation and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from other public agencies participating on the Tennessee Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About Knoxville's Community Development Corporation:

Since 1936, Knoxville's Community Development Corporation (KCDC) has enhanced the quality of life for the citizens of Knoxville and Knox County.

KCDC is the public housing authority for Knoxville and Knox County and is recognized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a high-performing public housing authority.

The organization manages and rents more than 3,600 units across more than 20 properties and manages the application process and distribution of 4,000 Section 8 vouchers.

KCDC also serves as the redevelopment agency for the City of Knoxville and fosters economic development through approving tax credits and incentives for new businesses looking to locate in the area.

About SOVRA:

SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Tennessee Purchasing Group, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct