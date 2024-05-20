KNS International Footwear Announces Key Leadership Appointments for Journee, Taft, and Vance Divisions

KNS International Footwear announces new leadership for Journee, Taft, and Vance footwear divisions to drive growth and innovation in the fashion footwear industry.

DRAPER, Utah, May 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KNS International, a leader in e-commerce and drop shipping for footwear brands Journee, Taft, and Vance, announces significant leadership appointments to strengthen its market position and drive growth in the fashion footwear industry.

KNS International introduces Ms. Marisa Byrne as President of the Journee Women's Division. With extensive experience in product and merchandising leadership roles at Deckers (Ugg's division) and Caleres (Vionic's division), Marisa is set to bring innovative strategies to enhance the Journee brand.

Joining her is Mr. Mark Higgins, named VP of Sales for the Journee Women's Division. Mark's previous positions in e-commerce and merchandising at Kohl's and DSW will be instrumental in expanding Journee's market presence.

For the Taft and Vance Men's Division, Mr. Cameron Eggertz has been named President. Cameron's prior roles as CMO and VP of Sales at KNS, along with other leadership positions, make him well-suited to lead these brands to new heights.

Ms. Aubrey King has been appointed VP of Sales for the Taft and Vance Men's Division. With a background as an operational and e-commerce executive for Wolverine Worldwide, Aubrey will focus on driving sales and enhancing customer engagement.

Additionally, Ms. Raquel Langhaim joins as Marketing Director for the Taft and Vance Men's Division. Raquel's experience at Prana and Amer Sports, managing accounts such as Solomon, Suunto, Mavic, and Atomic, will be valuable in crafting compelling marketing strategies.

Mr. Jason Jones has been selected as a special advisor over product for the Taft and Vance men's division. Formerly the head of design and product development for Genesco for the Johnston Murphy and HS Trask brands, Jason's expertise will guide product innovation and development.

About KNS International

Founded in 2001, KNS International is a premier drop-ship fashion footwear company. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company designs all styles in-house and manages direct-to-consumer fulfillment from its Draper, Utah warehouse. KNS International, under the leadership of Jeremy C. Pope, continues to focus on providing upscale footwear at attainable prices, enhancing its reputation as a trusted partner in the fashion industry.

For more information, visit https://www.knsint.com/.

