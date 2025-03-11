KNS International to Partner with Birdies, Expanding Its Portfolio of Fashion Footwear Brands

"We are thrilled to join the KNS family, a company that shares our passion for innovation, quality, and the consumer," said Bianca Gates, Co-Founder of Birdies. Post this

"We are thrilled to join the KNS family, a company that shares our passion for innovation, quality, and the consumer," said Bianca Gates, Co-Founder of Birdies. "This partnership marks an exciting new chapter, enabling us to scale our mission of delivering both comfort and style in a way that resonates with our loyal customers. With KNS' extensive expertise and resources, Birdies will quickly have the opportunity to expand its reach while staying true to the products and community that define Birdies. The future for Birdies' team, customers and partners alike will continue to soar as we enter into this exciting partnership with KNS."

Birdies will join KNS's expanding brand portfolio, which includes Journee, Taft, and Vance, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering high-quality, stylish footwear to a global audience. Ms. Gates will join KNS as Brand President.

KNS is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

About Birdies

Birdies launched in 2015 as a direct-to-consumer brand, creating an entirely new category of footwear. The most versatile footwear brand in the world, Birdies brings luxurious style to life with the lasting comfort of a sneaker, softness of a slipper and style of a designer flat. Birdies is primarily a direct-to-consumer company that sells through its website, with additional distribution through marketplace and limited wholesale partnerships. For more information, please visit www.birdies.com.

About KNS International

KNS is a market-leading e-commerce and drop-ship footwear company serving North America. Our products are available through premier retailers across the United States, as well as on our own brand websites. Powered by a state-of-the-art digital platform, KNS delivers seamless retail transformation for our partners while offering consumers an unmatched selection of styles and sizes. With a robust operating system, KNS efficiently fulfills over 30,000 individual drop-ship orders daily from its warehouse, ensuring speed, reliability, and excellence in every step. For more information, please visit www.knsint.com.

About Centre Partners

Founded in 1986, Centre Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm focusing on the consumer and healthcare sectors, with offices in New York and Los Angeles and approximately $2.6 billion of equity capital invested in over 90 transactions. Centre Partners seeks to partner with founders, families, entrepreneurs and management teams to build exceptional businesses. Centre Partners provides management teams access to its resources, which includes an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

