KNS International Welcomes Greg Tunney as Chief Executive Officer

Industry veteran Greg Tunney to spearhead growth initiatives at KNS International

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KNS International, a leading data-driven designer and drop shipper of branded footwear, announced the appointment of Greg Tunney as Chief Executive Officer. This appointment positions the company to continue enhancing its market position and fostering long-term growth and profitability across its branded portfolio, which includes Journee, Taft, and Vance.

Mr. Tunney, who also joined the KNS International Board of Directors in 2023, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leading publicly-traded and privately-held businesses in the footwear industry.

Before his appointment at KNS International, Mr. Tunney served as the CEO of Manitobah, where he played a pivotal role in driving topline growth and building a global brand with positive impact on Indigenous communities. Previously, Mr. Tunney served as the Global Brand President at Wolverine Worldwide, where he was responsible for operations in 122 countries.

KNS International is majority owned by Centre Partners, a private equity firm making control investments in North American based businesses primarily in the consumer, business services, and healthcare industries.

Michael Schnabel, Senior Partner at Centre Partners, commented, "Greg's profound expertise, passion for product innovation, and leadership style make him an incredible fit for KNS as the company executes on its long-term strategic growth plan. His commitment to excellence and multiple decades of industry experience will enhance our competitive edge significantly."

Mr. Tunney has held positions as Chairman of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA) and Chairman of the Two Ten Footwear Foundation. He is the Chairman and Founder of MyStep Global and has sat as an adjunct professor in the MBA programs at The Ohio State University and the University of Utah.

Mr. Tunney added, "I was drawn to KNS by its strong portfolio of brands, unique business model and capabilities, and best-in-class talent among its ranks. The company has experienced impressive growth to date under Centre Partners' ownership and I see significant opportunity for that to compound over the coming years."

About KNS International

Founded in 2001, KNS International is a leading data-driven designer and drop shipper of branded footwear sold through blue-chip e-commerce retail partners and online marketplaces, as well as its own websites. Under its Journee, Taft, and Vance brands, the company has become one of the fastest growing dropship footwear companies in the US. The Company operates out of its corporate headquarters in Draper, UT, where products are designed and fulfilled. For more information, please visit https://www.knsint.com/.

Media Contact

Rachael Heath, KNS International, 385-301-2404, [email protected], https://www.knsint.com/

SOURCE KNS International