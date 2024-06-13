KNS Welcomes Industry Veterans Jose Lenhard and Mark Schauster to Leadership Team

KNS welcomes veterans Lenhard & Schauster

SALT LAKE CITY, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KNS, a leading data-driven designer and e-commerce retailer of branded footwear, including renowned brands such as Journee, Taft, and Vance, is pleased to announce the addition of two esteemed industry professionals, Jose Lenhard and Mark Schauster, to its leadership team. These strategic hires are set to drive forward KNS's commitment to excellence in global sourcing, product development, and brand transformation.

Jose Lenhard Joins KNS

In April 2024, Jose Lenhard brought his extensive experience in global sourcing and operational leadership to KNS. Known for his ability to consistently deliver positive results in negotiations and successfully lead start-up operations in foreign countries, Lenhard is set to make a significant impact.

During his previous roles, Lenhard implemented sourcing offices in Brazil, China, and India, effectively transforming design art into commercialization and production. He established performance goals for the Product Development department and introduced innovative methods for achieving milestones. His proactive approach in identifying and resolving production, workforce, and material sourcing issues has driven business objectives forward. Notably, Lenhard drove operational improvements that resulted in significant cost savings and improved profit margins. His efforts in overhauling and streamlining contract bidding and procurement processes ensured the best prices for materials and services, achieving results-oriented outcomes on a reliable schedule.

Reflecting on his career, Lenhard shares, "My best reward working in the shoe business areas has been building long-term relationships with vendors in different countries by respecting their culture, learning, and working closely with them to accomplish key milestones to drive the business."

Journee, one of KNS's leading brands, is committed to inclusivity for all women, embracing various shapes and sizes. As a result of this commitment, Journee will leverage Mr. Lenhard's technical expertise and reputation within the footwear industry as one of the best fit and size sourcing and development experts.

Mark Schauster Joins KNS

Mark Schauster joined KNS in February 2024, bringing with him a 30 plus year shoe career developing product lines for major brands as well as owning his own company which represented Asia based factories selling direct to large box stores and catalogs in the US.

His footwear career began in retail, running stock, fitting customers, trimming windows and managing retail stores. His footwear career quickly shifted from retail to wholesale when he was promoted to Associate Linebuilder at Brown Shoe Company, now Caleres. While at Brown, the flagship brand, Naturalizer, was experiencing a decades long decline in sales. Needing a complete change and overhaul of Naturalizer's product image and direction, Mark was named the SVP of Product Development for Naturalizer.

Mark's strategy was to reposition the brand and sourcing, from a domestic man-made dress shoe house, to a casual, sport and tailored footwear brand with dress, developed in Brazil, China and Italy. The strategy quickly paid off. In 3 years short years, Naturalizer, regarded as "your grandma's shoes", went from the 13th ranked brand to 2nd largest, doubling its size and being awarded "Brand of the Year" in 2001 by FN

Mark says, "I was very fortunate to have worked with some of the best shoe people who carried the same passion for footwear and thrill of winning as did I and still do today."

About KNS

KNS is a leading company in the footwear industry, dedicated to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. With the addition of Jose Lenhard and Mark Schauster, KNS is poised to continue its legacy of excellence and drive future growth.

Media Contact

Samantha Gauchier, Michele Marie PR, 1 3474379832, [email protected], https://michelemariepr.com/

SOURCE KNS