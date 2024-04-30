KO Law Opens New Denver Office and Expands Team

"We're proud to have a team of highly skilled and tenured attorneys and staff at KO Law who serve as trusted, strategic advisors to our clients," said managing partner Jon Taylor. "We're looking forward to the next chapter in our new space and new neighborhood." Post this

The decision for KO Law to move from downtown to its recently renovated building and bigger space reflects the firm's unique approach and commitment to better work-life integration and culture for its employees. With views of the Capitol and the mountains, the 8,000+ square foot building features ample office space, several common areas including a casual lounge and meeting spaces, a bright, communal kitchen stocked with snacks and drinks, a coffee bar, shower, exercise room, outdoor patio, and more.

From its start in 2003, KO Law has hired attorneys with expertise, experience, and training from big law firms and offered better work-life integration, without the high-pressure culture or need to maximize billable hours. Today, the team includes about 30 attorneys and a dozen paralegals and operations staff. The firm intentionally focuses on select practice areas served by highly skilled attorneys, rather than expanding its services into a full-service law firm. KO Law serves three core practice areas: corporate and transactional; operational, commercial, and technology contracts; data privacy and security.

KO Law specializes in serving many industries, including software and SaaS, healthcare and life sciences, food, beverage and consumer goods, professional services, energy, retail and manufacturing, ecommerce and internet. The firm represents leading local, regional, and national businesses ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies as well as many that are regularly recognized on lists of the fastest-growing companies, most innovative companies, best places to work, and startups to watch.

KO Law provides significant benefits and perks for its employees and shareholders, including 100% paid health insurance premiums for employees, paid unlimited PTO, paid leave, paid sabbaticals, remote work options, free lunch, parking, profit sharing, as well as a retirement program and charitable giving program with firm matching contributions. One of the most unique perks – especially in the legal industry – is a two-month paid sabbatical available to anyone who's been with the firm for at least seven years (and every seven years thereafter). According to the Society for Human Resource Management, only 5% of companies offer paid sabbaticals. Numerous team members across a variety of roles have taken advantage of this benefit in recent years, and several have upcoming sabbaticals planned.

"We're proud to have a team of highly skilled and tenured attorneys and staff at KO Law who serve as trusted, strategic advisors to our clients," said Taylor. "We're looking forward to the next chapter in our new space and new neighborhood."

KO Law's other office is in downtown Boulder and several team members work remotely as well.

