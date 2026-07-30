KOA CEO Addresses How Camping Supports Mental Health and Well-Being at Inaugural National Health Forum

Kampgrounds of America President and CEO Toby O'Rourke joined executives and policymakers at the inaugural National Executive Forum on Health and Outdoor Recreation to present research-backed evidence on how camping supports mental health and well-being as a foundational public health priority.

BILLINGS, Mont., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the inaugural National Executive Forum on Health and Outdoor Recreation, KOA President and CEO Toby O'Rourke made the case for how camping supports mental health and well-being as an essential component of the nation's preventive health conversation. The invite-only event, hosted by the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable in Washington, D.C., on May 7, 2026, brought together executives, policymakers and thought leaders to examine outdoor recreation as a lever for long-term public health.

How Does Camping Support Mental Health and Well-Being?

Camping supports mental health and well-being by giving people the space to slow down and recover from the pressures of daily life. KOA's 2026 Camping & Outdoor Hospitality Report, one of the most comprehensive longitudinal studies on outdoor traveler behavior in North America, puts measurable figures behind that experience.

According to the report, 77% of campers say that being in nature improves their well-being, without any structured programming. Additionally, 81% report measurable improvements in sleep quality and stress recovery while outdoors, and nearly half of all travelers book outdoor trips specifically to recharge or support their mental health.

Why Does Outdoor Recreation Belong in the Public Health Conversation?

O'Rourke participated in the forum's panel titled "The Health x Recreation Challenge and Opportunity," representing the outdoor hospitality sector alongside health system leaders and policymakers. The discussion centered on evidence-based solutions to mental health challenges, chronic disease prevention and the role of accessible outdoor spaces in building healthier communities.

"Camping sits at the intersection of two critical and converging priorities, health and human connection," says O'Rourke. "The findings are clear, access to nature is not a luxury, it is foundational to well-being."

With more than 60 years in outdoor hospitality and a network that spans North America, KOA occupies a unique position to deliver on that access. For tent, RV and cabin campers alike, the great outdoors is the setting where those mental and physical health benefits unfold.

Campers looking to experience those benefits firsthand can reserve a campsite at KOA for their next outdoor trip.

About KOA

KOA is the world's largest system of privately owned campgrounds, with over 500 franchised and owned locations spanning North America. KOA has served tent, RV and cabin campers for more than 60 years and is known for its consistency in quality, trained campground professionals and a range of lodging options to fit every camping style.

Media Contact

KOA Newsroom, Kampgrounds of America, 1 888-562-0000, [email protected], https://koa.com/

SOURCE Kampgrounds of America