Koalas on Broadway™: Theatrically Themed Collectible Card Game Announces Kickstarter Prelaunch Opportunity

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arrow Dot Press is thrilled to announce the prelaunch of its first Kickstarter campaign for "Koalas On Broadway," an innovative new card game that promises to delight tabletop gamers and collectors alike.

Innovative Gameplay Meets Artistic Excellence

A radiated dreams experiment in the Australian outback affected touring Broadway actors and koalas. The result: Koalas on Broadway™! A strategic trading card game that stands out with its unique blend of engaging gameplay mechanics and stunning artwork. The game features Koala Actor Cards™, Backstage Cards™, and Audition Cards™, each intricately illustrated to immerse players in a vibrant world of theater and performance.

"We're incredibly excited about this project," said David Henson, Founder of Arrow Dot Press. "Our team has put a tremendous amount of effort into crafting a game that is not only fun to play but also a true work of art. We're confident that both theater buffs and experienced card game players will love building out their Stage & Backstage in Koalas on Broadway."

Sign Up PreLaunch and Unlock Exclusive Rewards

Signup up now at arrowdotpress.com to get early notice when the Koalas on Broadway Kickstarter campaign goes live. And secure exclusive rewards including limited edition coins, and early bird pricing deals.

Join Us at GenCon and GAMA Expo

In addition to the Kickstarter launch, "Koalas On Broadway" will be showcased at GenCon 2024 Booth 7105 and GAMA Expo, two of the most prestigious events in the tabletop gaming industry. Attendees will have the chance to meet the creators, playtest the game, and get a firsthand look at the beautiful card designs.

About Arrow Dot Press

Arrow Dot Press is dedicated to producing high-quality, imaginative games like Cat Trois, GoBark and Rock Paper Scissors Word. With a commitment to excellence in both design and gameplay, Arrow Dot Press has established itself as a beloved name in the world of tabletop gaming.

Contact Information

For more information about the Kickstarter campaign or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Your David Henson

Founder

Arrow Dot Press Ltd

Phone: 800-748-3069

Email: [email protected]

Website: arrowdotpress.com

Media Contact

