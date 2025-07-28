KOAMTAC Expands Galaxy A25, A36, and A56 Compatibility Across Its Full Modular Ecosystem

KOAMTAC KDC1000, KDC1100, and KDC1200 SmartSled scanners now support Samsung's newest mid-range Galaxy A models (A25, A36, and A56). Purpose-built Charging Cases are available for standard (KPCC) and 5,000mAh Extended Battery (KBCC) configurations. Modular Charging Cradles are fully compatible with all supported Galaxy A Series devices.

PRINCETON, N.J., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KOAMTAC® Inc., the leader in ConvergedScan™ barcode and RFID solutions, is expanding its modular SmartSled ecosystem to support Samsung's newest mid-range smartphones: the Galaxy A25, A36, and A56. With these new products, KOAMTAC empowers businesses using the A Series to elevate productivity with professional-grade scanning and enterprise-grade charging, while maintaining a cost-effective investment strategy.

At the heart of this ecosystem are KOAMTAC Charging Cases for the Galaxy A25, A36, and A56, available in two configurations: the KPCC Charging Case and the KBCC Charging Case with an integrated 5000mAh Extended Battery, which doubles the device's operational time. Both Cases feature internal USB Type-C connectors that directly link the smartphone to the case. On the exterior, pogo-pin contacts support charging via the KOAMTAC modular Charging Cradle system, while an additional USB Type-C port allows for standard wired charging and data connection. Each case includes a hand strap (KPCC) or wrist strap (KBCC) to improve comfort and usability in high-demand enterprise environments.

Charging Cases are fully compatible with KOAMTAC modular Charging Cradles, available in single or multi-slot configurations. These cradles provide 15W Adaptive Fast Charging and feature LED charging indicators, temperature detection, water protection, and adaptive charging control for safe and efficient power management. Each cradle uses a replaceable spacer system that allows support for different phone models by swapping the spacer instead of the entire Charging Cradle. This design extends the lifespan of charging infrastructure and reduces total cost of ownership, making it ideal for large-scale or evolving deployments. As smartphone models change, businesses can continue using their existing cradle bases with minimal disruption or reinvestment.

The KOAMTAC ecosystem also features its proven line of SmartSled solutions—modular, professional-grade sled scanners that go beyond barcode reading, allowing users to add RFID reading, extended batteries, payment, and ergonomic enhancements like pistol grips. The KDC1000, KDC1100, and KDC1200 SmartSled scanners now support the Galaxy A25, A36, and A56 smartphones through custom case solutions. These rugged SmartSled scanners deliver enterprise-grade performance across a wide range of data capture needs. The KDC1000 features a forward-facing scan engine ideal for traditional scanning tasks, while the KDC1100 incorporates a 35-degree angled imager to optimize scanning in tight or low shelving environments. For more advanced applications, the KDC1200 combines 1D/2D scanning with a built-in medium-range 0.5W UHF RFID reader, in a slim, rugged form factor. All models are IP-rated for durability and available with standard, medium, or extended-range scan engine options on select models.

The modular design of the SmartSled system enables the combination of barcode scanning and RFID into a single accessory platform. Medium-range 0.5W UHF reader companions streamline barcode and RFID capture by helping maximize productivity in field and retail environments, especially when both data types are being captured in the same application. For long-range RFID requirements, a 1.0W reader companion is also available. Other SmartSled companions include a pistol grip with an integrated 6000mAh battery to enhance usability and extend operation time, 2000mAh and 4000mAh extended batteries, and optional MSR/IC/EMV and mPOS modules for payment applications.

Importantly, this SmartSled ecosystem offers futureproof flexibility. Compatibility with the Galaxy A25, A36, and A56 allows users to deploy a consistent accessory platform across multiple phone models. Upgrading to newer Galaxy A models is straightforward for technical staff: replace the charging case while continuing to use the same cradle base, scanner, and accessories. This preserves long-term investment and helps reduce replacement costs.

"The Galaxy A Series is a great balance of performance and affordability, making it a great fit for our business customers," said Dr. Hanjin Lee, President of KOAMTAC. "By expanding SmartSled and Charging Case support to these devices, we're giving businesses an easy way to turn cost-effective smartphones into powerful data collection tools."

All KOAMTAC solutions for the Samsung Galaxy A36 and A56, including SmartSled barcode scanners, KPCC/KBCC Charging Cases, and single and multi-slot charging cradles, are available now through global distribution. Solutions for the Galaxy A25 are limited to Japan only.

KOAMTAC will showcase the new solutions for the Samsung Galaxy A25, A36, and A56 at Parcel+Post Expo in Amsterdam, October 21–23, 2025, at Booth #11.120. Participants who would like to schedule a demo ahead of time may contact the team at [email protected] or via phone at +39 0362 28 49 31 if in Europe, or 609-256-4700 if in the US.

ABOUT KOAMTAC

KOAMTAC, Inc., headquartered in Princeton, NJ, is focused on empowering data capture in the mobile world of warehousing, healthcare, retail/e-commerce, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and other industries. With solutions for barcode scanning, RFID reading, mobile point of sale, and enterprise charging made for both Android and iOS, KOAMTAC is the most versatile solution partner. For more information, visit koamtac.com, email the team at [email protected], or call +1.609.256.4700. Join in on the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube to stay updated on the latest products and announcements.

KDC®, KOAMTAC®, SmartSled®, KOAMTACON®, KTSync®, and ConvergedScan™ are trademarks of KOAMTAC, Inc.

All other product and company names used herein are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by the respective trademark holders.

Media Contact

Nick Loessy, KOAMTAC, 1 6092564700, [email protected], koamtac.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE KOAMTAC