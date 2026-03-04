KOAMTAC Introduces KDC1 Free Software Scanner and KDC8 Remote Data Wedge Functionality for Android

"KDC1 offers a simple starting point for mobile data capture, while KDC8 delivers the performance and flexibility organizations need as operations grow. By turning mobile devices into remote scanners and routing data where needed, businesses streamline workflows without disrupting systems." Post this

For operations that demand higher throughput and greater flexibility, the KDC8 Software Decoder delivers high-speed decoding powered by Honeywell SwiftDecoder™ technology and robust data wedge capabilities through the KTSync® application. Using intent-based routing, scanned barcode data can be wedged directly into existing applications, eliminating manual entry and custom integration, or routed to host systems and other Android devices. This effectively turns any smartphone or tablet into a Bluetooth barcode scanner, enabling workers to capture data on one device and instantly deliver it to POS, inventory, warehouse, or other business systems.

Both KDC1 and KDC8 operate within the KTSync application. KDC1 is designed as a standalone, software-based camera scanner, providing a simple starting point for barcode data capture. KDC8, in contrast, supports simultaneous use of camera scanning alongside KOAMTAC hardware solutions, including companion scanners, wearable scanners, and SmartSled® barcode and RFID devices. This allows organizations to scale from software-only scanning to dedicated hardware solutions as operational needs evolve.

"KDC1 provides a simple starting point for mobile data capture, while KDC8 delivers the performance and flexibility organizations need as operations grow," said Dr. Hanjin Lee, President of KOAMTAC. "By enabling mobile devices to function as remote scanners and route data exactly where it's needed, businesses can streamline their operations without disrupting existing systems."

Enhanced data wedge capabilities, including remote routing to other Android devices, are available now for KDC8 through the KTSync application. KDC1 does not support data wedging. Both KDC1 and KDC8 are now available.

Attendees at RetailTech Japan 2026 (March 3–6, Tokyo Big Sight) can experience KDC1 and KDC8 in action at Booth RT5214 and see firsthand how KOAMTAC software and hardware solutions work together to power smarter, more flexible mobile data capture.

