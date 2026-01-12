KOAMTAC Introduces Magnetic Universal Adaptor (MUA) for Fast, Flexible SmartSled Integration

"It gives customers a fast, intuitive way to add professional scanning or RFID capability to the smartphones they already use, without special cases, tools, or permanent attachments." Post this

The Magnetic Universal Adaptor is available in two form factors to suit different usage scenarios. The Flat MUA (FMAU) mounts directly to the back of the smartphone and is well suited for handheld SmartSled operation. For KDC1000/1100 SmartSled configurations using a 1W UHF Reader Companion or a Pistol Grip, the Angled MUA (AMUA) provides improved ergonomics and balance, making it better suited for extended use and accessory-based operation. Both form factors preserve a clear view of the device's built-in camera, allowing software-based barcode scanning without obstruction.

To simplify setup, the MUA supports multiple fast pairing methods. A dedicated Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) pairing barcode, printed directly on the adaptor, enables a simple and quick connection with KDC1000/1100/1200 SmartSled scanners. NFC pairing is also supported, allowing users to connect devices with a simple tap.

For streamlined charging and fleet management, the MUA is compatible with KOAMTAC 1-slot and 5-slot KDC1000/1100/1200 charging cradles, allowing devices to be docked and charged without removing the adaptor. This compatibility supports efficient multi-device charging in retail, logistics, and enterprise deployments.

"Our MUA adaptor was designed to remove friction from mobile data capture," said Dr. Hanjin Lee, President of KOAMTAC. "It gives customers a fast, intuitive way to add professional scanning or RFID capability to the smartphones they already use without special cases, tools, or permanent attachments."

The Magnetic Universal Adaptor (MUA) completes the KOAMTAC SmartSled adaptor lineup, alongside the GUA, OUA, and SUA, to support a range of device-mounting needs. The GUA (Generic Universal Adaptor) enables semi-permanent SmartSled attachment through a screw-mounted solution for fixed, dedicated configurations. The OUA (uniVERSE Case Adaptor) provides rail-mounted SmartSled support when used with the OtterBox uniVERSE case system. The SUA (Samsung Universal Adaptor) extends SmartSled functionality through the Samsung Smartcase ecosystem with cradle and pogo-pin compatibility. The MUA adds a flexible magnetic option that requires no custom case or permanent modification, making it well suited for fast attachment, shared devices, and on-demand SmartSled use.

The MUA supports retail, logistics, field service, and inventory-driven operations by enabling fast attachment of KDC1000, KDC1100, and KDC1200 SmartSled scanners for barcode scanning and UHF RFID reading, all in a lightweight, flexible configuration.

The Magnetic Universal Adaptor (MUA) will be available through authorized KOAMTAC distribution partners and the KOAMTAC web store in the first quarter of 2026.

KOAMTAC will be displaying the MUA at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show in New York City, January 11-13 , at booth 3147. Participants who would like to schedule a demo ahead of time may contact the team at [email protected] or via phone at 609-256-4700.

ABOUT KOAMTAC

KOAMTAC, Inc., headquartered in Princeton, NJ, is focused on empowering data capture in the mobile world of warehousing, healthcare, retail/e-commerce, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and other industries. With solutions for barcode scanning, RFID reading, mobile point of sale, and enterprise charging made for both Android and iOS, KOAMTAC is the most versatile solution partner. For more information, visit http://www.koamtac.com, email the team at [email protected], or call +1.609.256.4700. Join in on the conversation on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube to stay updated on the latest products and announcements.

KDC®, KOAMTAC®, SmartSled®, and ConvergedScan™ are trademarks of KOAMTAC, Inc.

All other product and company names used herein are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by the respective trademark holders.

