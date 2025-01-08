KOAMTAC Unveils the KDC1200 SmartSled, the Most Advanced SmartSled Featuring Integrated Barcode and RFID Technology

The KDC1200 SmartSled is a versatile barcode scanner with long-range 1D/2D scanning, a 5-foot drop spec, Bluetooth 5.0, USB OTG, and a replaceable 1,100mAh battery. It includes optional NFC, versatile charging options, and a redesigned Custom Case for secure device integration. Compatible with Samsung A35 and XCover7, as well as iPhone 13-16 models.

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KOAMTAC® Inc., the leader in ConvergedScan™ solutions—including software barcode decoders, Bluetooth companion scanners, barcode and RFID Sleds, mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) systems, and enterprise charging solutions—proudly introduces the KDC1200 SmartSled, a rugged, slim, and versatile barcode scanner that raises the bar for mobile scanning technology. Engineered for durability and performance, the KDC1200 integrates advanced 1D/2D scanning, medium-range UHF RFID reading, and optional NFC capabilities, making it the ultimate companion for industries requiring precise and dependable data collection.

The KDC1200 SmartSled offers exceptional versatility, making it ideal for a wide range of applications in virtually any industry. Unlike the KDC480, KDC1000, and SKX6Pro SmartSled scanners that require separate 0.5W UHF companions, the KDC1200 features an integrated 0.5W UHF reader, enabling seamless medium-range UHF functionality without additional components. It also features a forward-facing barcode scan engine that delivers exceptional scanning performance. With standard, professional, medium, and extended-range 2D imager options, businesses can choose the ideal solution for tasks requiring both near and long-distance scanning. Additionally, the KDC1200 features an optional extended NFC antenna that enhances the phone's built-in NFC signal, enabling seamless NFC tag reading and positioning the KDC1200 as a robust solution for modern business challenges.

"The KDC1200 SmartSled is the result of listening to our customers' needs and delivering an out-of-the-box integrated barcode and UHF solution," said KOAMTAC President, Dr. Hanjin Lee. "Its advanced scanning, UHF, and NFC capabilities make it the most versatile and future-ready SmartSled we've ever created."

The KDC1000/1100/1200 also feature a redesigned Custom Case system with a two-piece design and a security screw for added stability and protection. This system allows easy integration with select Android and iOS devices, transforming them into powerful data collection tools with barcode scanning and medium-range UHF reading capabilities. Future-proofing your investment is simple—just replace the Custom Case to accommodate new host devices, providing a cost-effective and sustainable scanning solution. At the time of release, the KDC1200 will be available for the Samsung A35 and XCover7, as well as all iPhone 13-16 models.

Connectivity is seamless with Bluetooth 5.0, USB OTG, and Lightning options, ensuring compatibility with the latest Android and iOS devices, including iPhone 16. To support a range of operational needs, KOAMTAC offers versatile charging cradles in 1-slot and 5-slot configurations, featuring 15W fast charging and a modular spacer system that adapts to new devices. Cradles charge both the KDC1200's rechargeable 1,100mAh battery and the attached smart device simultaneously, reducing downtime and waste.

With complimentary SDKs for Android, Xamarin, Cordova, React Native, Flutter, and Web, plus technical support from the expert engineers at KOAMTAC, the KDC1200 ensures effortless data collection integration for any business workflow.

KOAMTAC will display the next generation KDC1200 SmartSled solutions during NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show in New York City, January 12-14, at booth 3127. Participants who would like to schedule a demo ahead of time may contact the team at [email protected] or via phone at 609-256-4700.

ABOUT KOAMTAC

KOAMTAC, Inc., headquartered in Princeton, NJ, is focused on empowering data capture in the mobile world of warehousing, healthcare, retail/e-commerce, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and other industries. With solutions for barcode scanning, RFID reading, mobile point of sale, and enterprise charging made for both Android and iOS, KOAMTAC is the most versatile solution partner. For more information, visit http://www.koamtac.com, email the team at [email protected], or call +1.609.256.4700. Join in on the conversation on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/KoamTac/), X (formerly Twitter) (https://x.com/koamtac), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/koamtac/), and YouTube (http://youtube.com/koamtac) to stay updated on the latest products and announcements.

KDC®, SKX®, KOAMTAC®, SmartSled®, KOAMTACON®, KTSync®, and ConvergedScan™ are trademarks of KOAMTAC, Inc.

All other product and company names used herein are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by the respective trademark holders.

