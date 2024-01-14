KOAMTAC Unveils the Next Generation in Barcode and RFID SmartSled Technology with the KDC1000/1100 Series and Protective Charging Cases for iPhone 15 and Galaxy XCover7

The KDC1000/1100 SmartSled showcases a redesigned form factor, housing high-quality components to deliver superior performance. It seamlessly integrates with smartphones or tablets, offering a technologically advanced and cost-effective scanning solution. With capabilities like 1D/2D barcode scanning, IP65-rating for rugged durability, versatile charging options, and compatibility with a range of companions, it establishes a new standard in SmartSled excellence.

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KOAMTAC® Inc., a leading ConvergedScan™ solution provider encompassing software barcode decoders, Bluetooth companion barcode scanners, barcode Sleds, RFID Sleds, mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solutions, and enterprise charging solutions, proudly introduces the KDC1000/1100 Series SmartSled and a new line of KOAMTAC Protective Charging Cases.

The KDC1000/1100 SmartSled features a streamlined, modern design and is equipped with high-quality and reliable components delivering an unparalleled scanning performance. Seamlessly integrating with select Apple and Samsung smartphones though its Custom Case, the KDC1000/1100 doesn't just provide a cost-effective solution—it defines the future of scanning readiness. With features like 1D/2D standard or long range barcode scanning, IP65-rating, versatile charging, and a range of companions, it delivers an exceptionally fast and reliable scanning experience.

The overall design of the KDC1000/1100 SmartSled incorporates popular design elements from previous KDC and SKX SmartSled scanners by combining the practical form factor and modular companion system of the KDC SmartSled series with the large, easy-to-use green scan buttons of the SKX SmartSled series. Like the KDC480/485, the KDC1000/1100 offers engines in two scanning orientations. The standard KDC1000 is equipped with a forward-facing scan engine, while the KDC1100 features a 35° downward-angled scan engine. Both models are available with standard, medium, and extended-range 2D imager scan engines, providing businesses with flexibility to choose the ideal scanning option for their specific requirements.

Utilizing the display and processing power of the connected smart device, the KDC1000/1100 provides accurate information in a familiar user-friendly format. The KDC1000/1100 SmartSled seamlessly integrates with Android and iOS devices through its innovative Custom Case, enabling barcode scanning on nearly any smart device. Custom Cases employ a physical connector—either Type-C USB or Lightning, depending on the host device—to establish a stable and reliable connection between the SmartSled and the host. If preferred, the KDC1000/1100 can also connect to host devices via Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0. Upgrading to a new host device is quick and cost-effective, only requiring a Custom Case replacement, thus resulting in less generation of electronic waste. At launch, Custom Cases will be available for all Apple iPhone 15, 14, and 13 models, and Samsung Galaxy XCover7 with the possibility of expanding to other smartphone manufacturers later in the year.

Leveraging a modular design, the KDC1000/1100 offers users the flexibility to attach a range of companions, augmenting the functionality of the SmartSled. Companions include short and long-range UHF Readers, a 2,000mAh Extended Battery, a Pistol Grip with an optional 6,000mAh Extended Battery, as well as two mPOS options.

Hanjin Lee, President of KOAMTAC, on the KDC1000/1100 SmartSled: "The KDC1000 series SmartSled represents the future of scanning solutions. Our innovative Custom Case system, adaptable to various smartphones, ensures a seamless transition to new host devices, reducing electronic waste and protecting your SmartSled and companion hardware investment. It's a transformative approach to scanning readiness, setting new standards in efficiency and sustainability."

The next generation SmartSled requires next generation charging cradles. KOAMTAC has also introduced charging cradles for the KDC1000/1100, providing simultaneous charging for both the KDC and host device through efficient pogo pin connections. These cradles support 15W Fast Charging and feature LED indicators for real-time charging status updates. They come equipped with enhanced security features such as temperature detection, waterspout protection, and adaptive charging technology. Charging cradles for the KDC1000/1100 are available in a multitude of configurations including 1, 2, 5, and 10-slot formats.

Special Forklift and Car Charging Cradles are available for the KDC1000/1100, and are designed for material handling, transportation, logistics, and field mobility. The Car and Forklift cradles utilize Gamber-Johnson Zirkona™ mounting solutions, ensuring a sturdy grip for secure mounting on your vehicle's windshield or dashboard, and forklift's overhead guard or rectangular and roll-formed guard legs. Both cradles support USB 5V fast charging, with the Forklift Cradle offering external 12V charging.

For users opting for the KDC8 Software Decoder instead of hardware scanners, KOAMTAC provides two options: the KOAMTAC Protective Charging Case (KPCC) and the KOAMTAC Protective Charging Case with 5000mAh Extended Battery (KBCC). Both cases utilize the same Custom Case system as the KDC1000/1100 but do not include the SmartSled. Custom Cases feature a Type-C USB connector which allows for charging through KOAMTAC Charging Cradles using pogo pins or an external USB Type-C port. Each case comes with a hand strap for added convenience.

KDC1000/1100 SmartSled scanners and cradles as well as KOAMTAC Protective Charging Case products are expected to be widely available by the end of the 1st quarter of 2024.

KOAMTAC will display the next generation KDC1000 & KDC1100 SmartSled solutions during NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show in New York City, January 14-16, at booth 3120. Participants who would like to schedule a demo ahead of time may contact the team at [email protected] or via phone at 609-256-4700.

ABOUT KOAMTAC

KOAMTAC, Inc., headquartered in Princeton, NJ, is focused on empowering data capture in the mobile world of warehousing, healthcare, retail/e-commerce, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and other industries. With solutions for barcode scanning, RFID reading, mobile point of sale, and enterprise charging made for both Android and iOS, KOAMTAC is the most versatile solution partner. For more information, visit http://www.koamtac.com, email the team at [email protected], or call +1.609.256.4700. Join in on the conversation on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube to stay updated on the latest products and announcements.

